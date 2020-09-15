Where are the cast of Misfits now? Robert Sheehan, Iwan Rheon, Lauren Socha and more

Where are the actors who played Nathan, Kelly, Curtis, Simon, Alisha, Rudy and more now? Find out what they're up to in 2020.

Misfits has become the latest drama to drop on Netflix, with all five seasons available to stream from Tuesday 15 September.

The drama - which originally aired on Channel 4 in 2009 - tells the story of a group of young offenders who develop superpowers after a mysterious electrical storm.

It become an instant hit, and is known for its hilarious and loveable characters.

Here's what the cast are up to now.

Robert Sheehan (Nathan)

Robert played the group joker Nathan - who became immortal - in series' one and two, before deciding to leave the show to pursue other projects.

After quitting the show, he starred in shows like BBC One's Me and Mrs Jones and Accused, as well as Sky Atlantic's Fortitude.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Curtis)

Nathan has held a number of other TV projects since Misfits. Picture: PA

Nathan played Curtis, who developed the power to turn back time. He starred in the show until midway through series four, when his character died after being turned into a zombie.

He has since appeared in a number of other TV projects - including Channel 4's Utopia.

Iwan Rheon (Simon)

Iwan played Simon, who had the power to turn invisible. After initially being teased by the groupp, he became a heart throb through his transformation into 'future Simon'.

He left the show at the end of season three, and has since found huge success through roles such as Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones.

Iwan has also appeared on BBC One's Our Girl and ITV sitcom Vicious.

Lauren Socha (Kelly)

Lauren Socha has since appeared in TV shows such as Catastrophe. Picture: PA

Lauren played Kelly, who had the power to read minds, until she left the show in series three.

Since leaving the show, Lauren has had roles in TV shows like Channel 4's Catastrophe and ITV's Plebs.

Antonia Thomas (Alisha)

Antonia also left the show in season three, and has since had parts in The Musketeers and Transporter: The Series, as well as a voice role in The Teletubbies.

Joseph Gilgun (Rudy)

Joseph has worked on a number of TV projects since Misfits. Picture: PA

Rudy first appeared on the show in season three as a replacement for Nathan - and remained in the cast until the end of season five.

He has appeared in a number of other TV shows since, including Brassic, This Is England 90, and Preacher.

Karla Chrome (Jess)

Karla Crome is a writer and actress. Picture: PA

Karla played Jess, who has x-ray vision and joined the gang in the fourth season.

Since Misfits ended, Karla has appeared in shows including You, Me and the Apocalypse, and ITV's 2016 drama The Level.

Jess is also a writer, and has written for TV and theatre.

Nathan McMullen (Finn)

Finn also joined the cast in the fourth season, and remained on the show until the final episode.

Nathan has since appeared in The Driver and the Doctor Who Christmas Special.

Natasha O'Keeffe (Abbey)

Natasha is known for her role in Peaky Blinders. Picture: PA

Abbey also joined the cast in series four, and it was later revealed she was an imaginary friend brought to life by the storm.

Natasha has since appeared in Peaky Blinders and BBC One's Strike, as well as Sherlock special The Abominable Bride.

Matt Stokoe ('Handsome barman' Alex)

Matt Stokoe playyed 'handsome barman' Alex. Picture: PA

Matt played Alex, the 'handsome barman' at the pub.

He has since appeared in The Village, The Musketeers and Jamestown.

