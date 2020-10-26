Cast of Roadkill: Who is in the drama with Hugh Laurie and where have you seen them before?

Hugh Laurie stars as Peter Laurence MP in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

But who is in the cast of Roadkill and what else have they been in? Here's what we know...

The BBC is currently airing a brand new political drama starring Hugh Laurie as a Conservative politician.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Peter Laurence is a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies

"As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down."

Hugh Laurie as Peter Laurence MP

Hugh Laurie as Peter Laurence MP in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Conservative cabinet minister Peter Laurence is played by Hugh Laurie.

Hugh was previously part of the comedy double act Fry and Laurie with Stephen Fry and other credits include he’s also starred in Jeeves and Wooster, Blackadder, Sense and Sensibility, Avenue 5.

He has also starred in The Personal History of David Copperfield, Catch-22 and in American medical drama House.

TV lovers will also know him as Richard Roper in The Night Manager, for which he won a Golden Globe.

Helen McCrory as PM Dawn Ellison

Helen McCrory as PM Dawn Ellison in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Actress Helen McCrory plays PM Dawn Ellison who is Peter Laurence’s boss.

No stranger to a political drama, Helen played the Prime Minister’s wife Cherie Blair in 2006’s The Queen and 2010’s The Special Relationship.

She also played Polly Gray from Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter fans will know her as Narcissa Malfoy.

Other roles include Clair Dowar in James Bond movie Skyfall, as well as Sonia Woodley QC in Quiz and Kathryn in MotherFatherSon.

Sarah Greene as Chairman Pepper

Sarah Greene as Chairman Pepper in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Chairman Pepper is a newspaper reporter who wrote a story about Peter Laurence and was subsequently taken to court.

Sarah Greene plays Chairman Pepper, with the actress most recently starring as Connell’s mum Lorraine in Normal People.

She also starred as Cassie Maddox in Dublin Murders and Hecate Poole in Penny Dreadful.

Sarah is also a stage star and was nominated for an Olivier and a Tony award for her role in the West End and Broadway productions of The Cripple of Inishmaan.

Pip Torrens as Joe Lapidus

Pip Torrens as Joe Lapidus in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Newspaper editor Joe Lapidus is played by Pip Torrens.

The Crown fans will know him as Tommy Lascelles, while he has also starred in Preacher, Poldark, Deep State, Patrick Melrose and Versailles.

Pip has also had roles in Doctor Who and Grantchester, while he also has film credits in War Horse, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Pride & Prejudice.

Iain de Caestecker as Duncan Knock

Iain de Caestecker as Duncan Knock in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Iain de Caestecker plays Peter Laurence’s special advisor Duncan Knock who ‘sees Peter as his ticket to the top’.

Soap fans will know that actor Iain actually Adam Barlow in Coronation Street back in 2001 before Sam Robertson took over in 2004.

He also played Leo Fitz in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and had roles in Us, Overlord, Not Another Happy Ending and Lip Service.

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Madeleine Halle

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Madeleine Halle in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Madeleine Halle is played by Sidse Babett Knudsen, who is known for her role as Prime Minister Birgitte Nyborg in Borgen.

She has also starred in Westworld, Vitello, The Accident, and 1864.

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Rochelle

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Rochelle in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

‘High flying’ barrister Rochelle wins Peter Laurence’s case.

She is played by Pippa Bennett-Warner who previously played Shannon Dumani in Gangs of London.

She also had roles in Maxxx, Harlots and appeared alongside Roadkill co-star Helen McCrory in MotherFatherSon.

Danny Ashok as Luke Strand

Danny Ashok as Luke Strand in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Rochelle’s junior barrister Luke Strand is played by Danny Ashok.

Danny starred as Aamir Malik in Strike: Lethal White and has also been in Cobra, Deep Water, Finding Fatimah, and The Dumping Ground.

Patricia Hodge as Lady Roche

Patricia Hodge as Lady Roche in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Lady Roche is the newspaper proprietor played by Patricia Hodge.

Patricia started her career as a stage actress, but has starred in Rumpole of the Bailey, Miranda, A Very English Scandal and The Legacy of Reginald Perrin.

Olivia Vinall as Julia Blythe

Olivia Vinall as Julia Blythe in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Olivia Vinall plays the private Secretary to the Prime Minister, Julia Blythe.

Actress Olivia starred as Laura Fairlie in The Woman in White, as well as bagging roles in Apple Tree Yard, Queens of Mystery and Doctor Who.

Katie Leung as Margaret Moore

Katie Leung as Margaret Moore in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Katie Leung plays Margaret Moore, but Harry Potter fans will know her as Cho Chang.

More recently, she played Eleanor in The Nest, and also starred in Chimerica and Strangers.

Emma Cunniffe as Sydney

Emma Cunniffe as Sydney in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Peter’s chauffeur is played by Emma Cunniffe.

Emma previously played DS Hawthorn in Coronation Street and has also starred in Silent Witness, Doctors, Unforgotten and Doctor Who.

Natalie Dew as Alisha Burman

Natalie Dew as Alisha Burman in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Journalist Alisha Burman is played by Natalie Dew who has previously had roles in Sandylands, No Offence and Bodyguard.

Saskia Reeves as Helen Laurence

Saskia Reeves as Helen Laurence in Roadkill. Picture: BBC

Saskia Reeves is playing Helen Laurence, after previously starring as Connie Petersen in Us.

She has also starred in Close My Eyes, I.D. and the miniseries Frank Herbert's Dune, as well as Spooks, The Commander and Luther.

Who else is in Roadkill?

Ophelia Lovibond as Susan Laurence

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Steff Frost

Millie Brady as Lily Laurence

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Rose Dietl

