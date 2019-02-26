Celebrity Apprentice 2019: line-up, start date and contestants

Celebrity Apprentice is back this March
Celebrity Apprentice is back this March. Picture: BBC

When is the Celebrity Apprentice on TV? And which celebrities are taking part? Alan Sugar, Claude Littner and Karren Brady return for a one-off special in March

Celebrity Apprentice 2019 is imminently back on our screens, and we cannot wait to see what Alan Sugar, Karren Brady and Claude Littner have in store for these 10 unsuspecting famous faces.

Here's everything you need to know about the BBC one-off special.

When is Celebrity Apprentice 2019 on TV?

Celebrity Apprentice will air on BBC1 the 8th March 2019 at 9pm.

What celebrities will appear in Celebrity Apprentice? The full line-up of contestants:

The Girls Team will feature:

- Amanda Holden,

Boris Johnson's sister Rachel Johnson is one of this year's Celebrity Apprentice contestants
Boris Johnson's sister Rachel Johnson is one of this year's Celebrity Apprentice contestants. Picture: Getty

- Ayda Williams

- Kelly Hoppen,

- Rachel Johnson 

- Tameka Empson

The Boys Team will feature:

- Omid Djalili,

Rylan Clark-Neal will appear on Celebrity Apprentice 2019
Rylan Clark-Neal will appear on Celebrity Apprentice 2019. Picture: Getty

- Sam Allardyce,

- Richard Arnold,

- Rylan Clark-Neal

- Russell Kane

Will Alan Sugar appear on Celebrity Apprentice?

He will indeed! Lord Sugar will be judging the candidates alongside Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

Lord Sugar will feature on this year's Celebrity Apprentice
Lord Sugar will feature on this year's Celebrity Apprentice. Picture: BBC

What happens in Celebrity Apprentice?

Much like the regular show, the contestants are given a task to complete - and the boys and girls teams are in competition with each other.

This year, they will have to organise a cabaret event - and then receive the usual fiery feedback in the boardroom.

