Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

CBB is returning to our screens imminently, so here is everything you need to know about series 24 including when it starts, which celebrities are taking part and what time and channel the show is on.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is almost upon us with fans eager to know who is taking part and when the show will begin.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back at the helm as CBB welcomes some celebrity stars to its house where one of them will be crowned the winner. The 2024 series saw David Potts scoop the crown, with viewers keen to learn who will be the champion in 2025.

After last year's series saw drama and scandal aplenty, the wait is almost over for Big Brother fans as the season 24 is set to air in the coming weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother including when it starts, who the housemates are and what channel and time the show is on.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

The exact start date for CBB 2025 has not been revealed yet, however the series is believed to launch in April. This is a later start date than the 2024 series which began on March 4th and ran until March 24th.

What days is Celebrity Big Brother on?

CBB will air from Sunday to Friday, with no new episode shown on Saturday. It has been reported that the show will last for approximately 19 days, which is the same amount of time as the 2024 season.

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 cast were a hit with viewers . Picture: ITV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on?

The exact time of CBB has not been confirmed, however in previous years the show has started at 9pm. The MailOnline have reported Sunday's episodes will air at the later time of 10pm, meaning CBB aftershow Late and Live won't be on screens until 11pm.

What channel is Celebrity Big Brother on?

It is believed that CBB will air on ITV1 and STV, with fans also being available to stream the show on ITVX and STV Player.

Watch the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 trailer here:

Watch the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 trailer

Who are the Celebrity Big Brother housemates?

The CBB 2025 cast has not been confirmed yet, however the rumoured line-up includes celebs such as Chris Hughes, Ella Rae Wise, Jack P Shepherd, Danny Beard, Angellica Bell, Tommy Fury, Daley Thompson and Georgia Jones.