Where is Celebrity Big Brother filmed? Location of the CBB house revealed

Channel 5 released images of the swanky new interior of the Celebrity Big Brother house - but where is the show actually filmed?

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is due to start on Thursday 16th August, and earlier this week show bosses revealed the new interior of the CBB house.

The likes of Dan Osborne, Emmerdale's Roxanne Pallett and Psychic Sally are all set to enter the house for what could be the last ever celebrity series.

But where is Celebrity Big Brother filmed? Despite the new makeover, the CBB house is still the same one as before, located in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. Both the standard and celeb versions are filmed in the same dwelling.

The large compound in which the house is positioned right next door to where the original Star Wars was filmed.

However, it's not always been in Borehamwood; the original house was located in Bow, London - near the 3 Mills Studios - but was moved in 2002.

Borehamwood is also home to various other sets, including EastEnders and Holby City.

The theme of this year's CBB house is 'California Dreaming' and is remnant of the famous interior of the Love Island villa.

The house includes a swimming pool, hot tub, outside bar, smoking area and dressing room.