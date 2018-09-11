CBB winner Ryan Thomas reveals he WOULD forgive Roxanne Pallett

11 September 2018, 08:05 | Updated: 11 September 2018, 08:20

Ryan Thomas Roxanne Pallett

By Alice Westoby

The Celebrity Big Brother champion discussed the 'punch gate' situation with host Emma Willis.

Last night 34-year-old Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Coronation Street star's time in the CBB house had been marred by what has been dubbed 'punch gate' after fellow housemate Roxanne Pallett accused him of punching her.

Read more: Roxanne Pallett weeps as she admits she's the most 'hated girl in Britain'

Ryan Thomas CBB winner

Now the incident has passed and Ryan has won the show with the huge backing of fans he revealed to Emma Willis that he would forgive 35-year-old Roxanne for the false accusations.

He told Emma during his exit interview: "If she wants forgiveness and it makes her feel better then I would rather give her that, because I think she's been punished enough by the public and people around her."

Speaking of about the situation which saw Roxanne wrongly label him a 'woman beater' he said he felt like a 'scared little boy'.

He explained: "As it unravelled, as it became bigger and bigger, the thing that scared me the most was when Ben (Jardine) told me she couldn't stay in the room with me because she was scared.

"That rang alarm bells and then the game became real life for me. I did break."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

GBBO tent

Where is the Great British Bake Off filmed? GBBO tent location revealed
Great British Bake Off contestant Kim Joy

Great British Bake Off contestant Kim-Joy: Age, job and baking history revealed
Louisa Lytton Eastenders

Ruby Allen EastEnders return: Louis Lytton soap storyline and career revealed

Courtney Green and Miles Green Towie

Towie girls deny male co-stars are 'abusive' following further uncomfortable scenes on ITVBe show
Karen and Kevin Clifton

Inside Karen and Kevin Clifton's divorce: The Strictly Come Dancing star's split revealed