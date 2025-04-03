Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of ‘confirmed’ housemates

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back to welcome a whole new host of famous faces into the CBB house – here, we meet the full list of contestants.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is on the horizon and fans are being teased by a seriously juicy line-up.

As superstars prepare to enter the famous spy house, speculation has been brewing around who is officially ditching their charmed lifestyle for a stint on reality TV.

Rumoured contestants include a controversial Hollywood actor, an iconic talk show host, a 90s music legend and one of Love Island's most popular hunks, meaning this year's show is shaping up to be an interesting one.

Here, we take a look at the famous faces expected to enter 2025's Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday 7th April.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 returns to screens on Monday 7th April. Picture: ITV

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard is among the rumoured line-up for CBB. Picture: Getty

Talk show host Trisha Goddard is among the rumoured line-up for Celebrity Big Brother this April.

The 67-year-old, who is battling stage four breast cancer, is best known for her self-titled chat show Trisha, which ran for over a decade in the late 90s and early 00s.

She previously relocated to America to work as a journalist and now occasionally appears as a guest speaker on Good Morning Britain, alongside campaigning for breast cancer awareness.

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke could be one of the show's biggest ever signings. Picture: Getty

Hollywood star Mickey Rourke has signed up for this year's reality show, new reports have claimed.

Rumours of the controversial actor and former boxer's involvement began swirling just days before Celebrity Big Brother's official launch date.

The 72-year-old, who won a Golden Globe for his lead role in The Wrestler, would be one of the most high-profile faces ever to star in the 2025 series if the speculation is true.

Donna Preston

Comedy star Donna Preston is expected to make a splash. Picture: Getty

Yorkshire actress and comedian Donna Preston is rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house this year.

The 38-year-old, best known for her work on the game show Hey Tracey! alongside Joel Dommett, is expected to bring a dose of fun to the ITV show.

A TV insider described her as a "huge asset" to the house as she's "one of the funniest stars around".

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa is a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community. Picture: Getty

US singer JoJo Siwa will no doubt cause controversy in the Celebrity Big Brother house if she enters this year's social experiment.

The 21-year-old, who shot to fame on American reality series Dance Moms, went on to carve out a career in the music industry and has since racked up a huge 45.7million followers on TikTok.

"Jojo certainly isn’t afraid to speak up and is expected to be one of the more controversial names in the pack," a telly source told The Sun.

Chris Hughes

Love Island's Chris Hughes has reportedly signed up for Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Rumours that reality star Chris Hughes is set to appear in Celebrity Big Brother have been rumbling since the start of the year.

The former Love Island hunk rose to fame in the 2017 series, falling head over heels for now ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood, despite their fiery relationship.

Following his success on the ITV2 show, the 33-year-old turned his talents to presenting and now works as a sports pundit, but it seems he is returning to reality TV in 2025.

Jack P. Shepherd

Corrie's Jack P. Shepherd is taking a break from the soap. Picture: Getty

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd is swapping his fictional soap life for a very real stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, TV sources have claimed.

The ITV star, who plays David Platt, is reportedly taking a break from the cobbles to enter the famous spy house.

"Jack will be making the most of a gap in appearing on Corrie, which comes as he's about to be at the centre of a huge storyline on the ITV soap," a soap source told The Sun.

"His character David will be seen getting left for dead after being hit by a car on the cobbles - but it will transpire it's actually a bizarre attempt to end his own life."

Patsy Palmer

Eastenders legend Patsy Palmer is allegedly preparing to enter the house. Picture: Getty

Former Eastenders icon Patsy Palmer is entering the Celebrity Big Brother house this spring, a TV insider has claimed.

The 52-year-old soap star turned DJ was rumoured to be in talks with producers of the celebrity series and is expected to make an appearance in the official line-up.

Patsy, who famously played Bianca Jackson, returned to the BBC soap last year for its 40th anniversary but it looks like she's prioritising new TV projects in 2025.

Daley Thompson

Olympic athlete Daley Thompson is expected to ruffle feathers. Picture: Getty

British athlete Daley Thompson will reportedly star in the 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother.

The world-record breaker, whose discipline was the decathlon, has two Olympic gold medals under his belt and remained unbeaten in his field for almost a decade.

The 66-year-old is expected to cause a stir in the house, with a source telling the The Sun: "Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates."

Chesney Hawkes

90s pop star Chesney Hawkes is preparing a comeback this year. Picture: Getty

Nineties pop icon Chesney Hawkes will enter the CBB house when its doors open in April, reports have claimed.

Ahead of his comeback, a source told The Sun: "Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name.

"He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year.

"It’s perfect timing for Chesney too as he’s releasing a comeback album in April."

Ella Rae Wise

TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise is reportedly concerned about leaving her boyfriend Dan Edgar. Picture: Getty

TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise is allegedly weighing up whether or not to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The reality star, 24, is having "cold feet" over her appearance on the show as she's worried it will cause problems with her on-screen beau Dan Edgar, 34.

An insider told The Sun: "Ella has been having meltdowns about going on Celebrity Big Brother.

"She doesn’t trust Dan while she’s in the house and the fact that she won’t know what’s going on is giving her anxiety."

Angellica Bell

Angellica Bell is taking some time out from her presenting duties. Picture: Getty

Former Blue Peter legend Angellica Bell has been lined up to enter the CBB spy house this spring, rumours have claimed.

The CBBC star, who is married to fellow kids' TV presenter Michael Underwood, is reportedly looking to expand her showbiz career into reality TV after she quit The Martin Lewis Show in 2023.

Michael Fabricant

Politician Michael Fabricant has an "enormous personality". Picture: Getty

Tory politician Sir Michael Fabricant is reportedly set to star in this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

The 74-year-old's "enormous personality" is expected to bump up the viewing figures, a TV source revealed.

A source told the Daily Mail: "He doesn't hold back, he's going to be compulsive viewing, we can't wait.

"He recently lost his seat so was available, already the execs are excited that he will be a star of the series."

Danny Beard

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Danny Beard could be a late entry. Picture: Getty

Drag queen Danny Beard is one of this year's CBB late entries, a telly source has claimed.

The performer previously enjoyed a taste of stardom as a semi-finalist on 2016's Britain's Got Talent and went on to win RuPaul's Drag Race in 2022.

Now a comedian, an insider told The Sun: "Danny is hilarious and witty yet also great to be around. They’re going to make a great housemate for viewers and the other celebs alike."