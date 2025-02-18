When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?

18 February 2025, 20:45

Celebrity Big Brother is returning in 2025.
Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

As the star-studded cast prepares to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, we drill down on when the new series begins.

Celebrity Big Brother is returning this spring for a brand new series – and the wait is almost over.

A star-studded line-up of contestants are set to enter the iconic Big Brother house as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, with cameras and viewers watching their every move.

The famous cast will face a string of tough tasks and awkward nominations while leaving a life of luxury behind while hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best bring you the latest from a secret location.

So when is Celebrity Big Brother back on TV? Here are all the details on the rumoured 2025 release date so far.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?

ITV has released details about the upcoming series in which a hot new cast will isolate themselves from the outside world.

Teasing the 2025 show on social media, telly execs posted a clip of the iconic logo as it faded out from a shot of the Love Island All Stars villa following its finale on Monday 17th February.

Alongside the short video on X, the channel wrote next to an eye emoji: "From the firepit to the Diary Room. Celebrity Big Brother is coming soon. #CBB @bbuk."

According to reports, the iconic show will kick off sometime during April, although no specific dates have yet been confirmed by the channel.

Director of reality commissioning and acquisitions at ITV, Paul Mortimer, said: "Big Brother programming has firmly established itself across ITV’s platforms and become a favourite with our viewers."

"Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX.

"We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the house doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025, which are sure to promise more unmissable, entertaining, and captivating moments."

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best are back for the 2025 series.
Picture: ITV

The show is expected to run for around three weeks, and will air six nights a week from Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV each evening.

Six of the episodes will likely last for 90-minutes, including the glittering launch party, the live evictions and this season's finale.

Following the main show, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will dish out additional exclusive content to fans, delving deeper into the drama of the day in a one-hour slot.

The tag-on show, airing on ITV2 and ITVX, will air the famous evictees first live interviews once they have left the Big Brother house alongside extra footage, debates and special guest commentary.

If that's not enough for viewers, the Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also be available to access seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, showing live footage all the way through the night.

The rumoured line-up includes reality stars from Love Island and Married At First Sight, plus a handful of well-known TV presenters and a famous a footballer's wife.

