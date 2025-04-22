Celebrity Big Brother's Chris Hughes left heartbroken over friendship with JoJo Siwa

22 April 2025, 11:23

Chris broke down after he was accused of game-playing.
Chris broke down after he was accused of game-playing. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

CBB's Chris Hughes was left in tears as he was forced to defend his close relationship with housemate JoJo Siwa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Hughes was left heartbroken during last night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother when he made an emotional confession about his close friendship with JoJo Siwa.

The Love Island legend, 32, broke down in tears after his fellow housemates questioned if his bond with the Dance Moms star was authentic, leaving him sobbing in the Diary Room as he defended their relationship.

During a savage Easter-themed task in which the cast had to nominate each other face-to-face, TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise accused the reality star of playing a game and hinted he was using the 21-year-old performer to make himself more popular.

But the tense round table was all too much for Chris, who became visibly upset when he addressed the "toxic energy" he felt towards him and his best pal.

Chris Hughes breaks down in tears after being branded a game player over JoJo Siwa friendship

Chris retreated to the famous chair to release his frustrations after hitting breaking point, confessing: "I’m exhausted in this house."

"I think I’m too normal and live a stress-free life. I avoid negative energy in my day-to-day life. And I’m happier for it.

"I just don’t get it. If you have things to say, just air it. People enjoying themselves and having fun – that’s just life. I don’t really like the environment much anymore."

He defended his relationship with JoJo Siwa.
He defended his relationship with JoJo Siwa. Picture: ITV

He continued: "I hate toxic stuff in life. I hate horrible energy – it just brings you down. You can feel when energy shifts and it’s not nice. I don’t want to be emotional and sad, but you can’t help it sometimes.

"People have made me feel like I can’t have a friendship with JoJo. Or feel like I have to justify a friendship with JoJo – because we get on and we have fun. I’m actually really sad."

The Love Island star confessed he was feeling 'really sad'.
The Love Island star confessed he was feeling 'really sad'. Picture: ITV

His outpouring of emotion came after the CBB housemates were forced to reveal their eviction nominations to each other, along with their truthful reasons.

Ella, who picked the sports presenter, said: "I’m nominating Chris. I’ve been told you like to play a massive game.

"And you come into things with a game plan. And when Daley said that to me, and told me to be careful, I can’t get it out of my head."

Chris branded his CBB housemates 'toxic'.
Chris branded his CBB housemates 'toxic'. Picture: ITV

Chris and JoJo's relationship has already come under fire for pushing the boundaries of what fans think is appropriate, considering the dancer's relationship status.

The pop star is currently dating 27-year-old Australian influencer, actor and LGBTQ+ advocate Kath Ebbs.

The two set tongues wagging with their "flirty" bond after they were caught giggling, cuddling and dancing together in the CBB garden.

Chris Hughes’ brother defends his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris has also been branded "creepy" by viewers for telling his bestie he finds her "sexy", sparking rumours he has feelings for the US singer.

The sports pundit's brother rushed to his defence during a recent interview with Lorraine on ITV, claiming their bond was purely platonic.

Ben said: "I still strongly feel that they've just bonded so well in such an intense environment.

"Even Chris said it yesterday and I have been saying it from the start, they have a similar energy.

"They are very two similar people who have just bonded from the start and have a great friendship."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ella admitted she was excited to meet Chris before entering CBB.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Ella predicted Chris would 'fancy her' before entering house

Is Joel really dead in 'The Last of Us'?

Is Joel really dead in 'The Last of Us'? Why Pedro Pascal will return

The original 1995 movie starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.

Clueless TV show: Everything we know about the sequel starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher

The pair were caught cuddling in the CBB garden.

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris 'flirty embrace' exposed in unaired live-stream footage
JoJo shut Chris down during their awkward chat.

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa shuts down 'flirty' Chris Hughes: 'I'm not your girlfriend'
Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering

Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs and Amelia Murs are expecting a second child together

Olly Murs and wife Amelia announce they are expecting second child

The MAFS couple are currently planning their wedding.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint reveal unique baby names amid pregnancy rumours

Married at First Sight

Emma opened up about her family's 'deeply personal' journey.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma vows to help families caring for loved ones with dementia

MAFS Australia's Jamie has spoken out against her partner Dave

MAFS Australia's Jamie accuses Dave of not being in experiment of the 'right reasons'

Married at First Sight

Fans told Fern she looked 'fabulous'.

Fern Britton shows off five-stone weight loss and reveals secret to transformation

What happened to Freddie Flintoff?

What happened to Freddie Flintoff? Top Gear car crash, injuries and recovery explained

The England cricketer suffered life-changing injuries.

Freddie Flintoff car crash video shown for first time in emotional new documentary

Dave and Veronica have revealed what really went on between them on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica break silence on cheating rumours

Married at First Sight

Mickey Rourke is reportedly planning to sue Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke 'planning to sue ITV' after controversial exit

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal return as Ellie and Joel in The Last Of Us season 2

The Last Of Us season 2 episode guide: How many, titles, synopsis and release time and date
Ella Rae Wise is taking part in CBB 2025

Ella Rae Wise facts: TOWIE star's age, boyfriend, Instagram and career revealed

JoJo Siwa's mum Jess has branded Ella as 'jealous'

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's mum Jess brands Ella 'jealous' amid Chris Hughes friendship
Joe Swash was in tears after discussing his ADHD with Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon comforts Joe Swash as he breaks down in tears over health battle

What happened between Paul and Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina's twin sister Cleo's secret romance explained

Married at First Sight

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Married at First Sight