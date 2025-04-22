Celebrity Big Brother's Chris Hughes left heartbroken over friendship with JoJo Siwa

Chris broke down after he was accused of game-playing. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

CBB's Chris Hughes was left in tears as he was forced to defend his close relationship with housemate JoJo Siwa.

Chris Hughes was left heartbroken during last night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother when he made an emotional confession about his close friendship with JoJo Siwa.

The Love Island legend, 32, broke down in tears after his fellow housemates questioned if his bond with the Dance Moms star was authentic, leaving him sobbing in the Diary Room as he defended their relationship.

During a savage Easter-themed task in which the cast had to nominate each other face-to-face, TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise accused the reality star of playing a game and hinted he was using the 21-year-old performer to make himself more popular.

But the tense round table was all too much for Chris, who became visibly upset when he addressed the "toxic energy" he felt towards him and his best pal.

Chris retreated to the famous chair to release his frustrations after hitting breaking point, confessing: "I’m exhausted in this house."

"I think I’m too normal and live a stress-free life. I avoid negative energy in my day-to-day life. And I’m happier for it.

"I just don’t get it. If you have things to say, just air it. People enjoying themselves and having fun – that’s just life. I don’t really like the environment much anymore."

He defended his relationship with JoJo Siwa. Picture: ITV

He continued: "I hate toxic stuff in life. I hate horrible energy – it just brings you down. You can feel when energy shifts and it’s not nice. I don’t want to be emotional and sad, but you can’t help it sometimes.

"People have made me feel like I can’t have a friendship with JoJo. Or feel like I have to justify a friendship with JoJo – because we get on and we have fun. I’m actually really sad."

The Love Island star confessed he was feeling 'really sad'. Picture: ITV

His outpouring of emotion came after the CBB housemates were forced to reveal their eviction nominations to each other, along with their truthful reasons.

Ella, who picked the sports presenter, said: "I’m nominating Chris. I’ve been told you like to play a massive game.

"And you come into things with a game plan. And when Daley said that to me, and told me to be careful, I can’t get it out of my head."

Chris branded his CBB housemates 'toxic'. Picture: ITV

Chris and JoJo's relationship has already come under fire for pushing the boundaries of what fans think is appropriate, considering the dancer's relationship status.

The pop star is currently dating 27-year-old Australian influencer, actor and LGBTQ+ advocate Kath Ebbs.

The two set tongues wagging with their "flirty" bond after they were caught giggling, cuddling and dancing together in the CBB garden.

Chris has also been branded "creepy" by viewers for telling his bestie he finds her "sexy", sparking rumours he has feelings for the US singer.

The sports pundit's brother rushed to his defence during a recent interview with Lorraine on ITV, claiming their bond was purely platonic.

Ben said: "I still strongly feel that they've just bonded so well in such an intense environment.

"Even Chris said it yesterday and I have been saying it from the start, they have a similar energy.

"They are very two similar people who have just bonded from the start and have a great friendship."