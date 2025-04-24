Celebrity Big Brother's Danny Beard calls out JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes for 'flirty' relationship
24 April 2025, 12:05 | Updated: 24 April 2025, 12:08
- Celebrity Big Brother finalist Danny Beard left viewers shocked as he insisted JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes should 'be intimate' or 'stop'
- Chris Hughes, 32, and JoJo Siwa, 21, have fuelled speculation there could be more to their friendship as they continue to share intimate moments
- Danny Beard, Jack P Shepherd, Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa, Donna Preston and Chesney Hawkes have all made it to the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025
Danny Beard called out JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes for their flirty relationship after the pop-star claimed her girlfriend Kath Ebbs 'won't care'.
Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left stunned during Wednesday night's episode of the hit reality TV show when finalist Danny Beard, 32, called out JoJo Siwa, 21, and Chris Hughes, 32, for their close friendship.
The interaction aired on April 23, after Danny Beard, Jack P Shepherd, Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa, Donna Preston and Chesney Hawkes were confirmed as the finalists of Celebrity Big Brother 2025, where the contestants celebrated in the hot tub.
As Danny got out of the hot tub, he looked over to see Chris and JoJo reenacting a scene from 'Titanic', telling them: "You two either need to f*** or stop."
While they both laughed the comment off, Danny continued: "And your bird is about to pull you when you get out, you'll have a front page spread in The Sun."
This comes just hours after Danny made a similar comment to JoJo about her girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, who she went public with earlier this year.
Looking over at Chris and JoJo cuddling in bed, Danny questioned: "Did you sleep together in that bed?", to which she replied: "No!"
He added: "I'd be prepared for your girlfriend to throw some punches," to which JoJo replied: "Oh god no, she won't care."
It appears that Chris and JoJo did not take Danny's comments at the hot tub seriously, however, as the issue was not brought up again (or we didn't see any footage) during the episode.
JoJo did open up to Danny, however, later the same night about her sexuality, telling the 'Drag Race' winner that being around his had made her realise she is "not a lesbian" but instead "queer".
