Celebrity Big Brother’s Ella predicted Chris would 'fancy her' before entering house

22 April 2025, 13:20

Ella admitted she was excited to meet Chris before entering CBB.
Ella admitted she was excited to meet Chris before entering CBB. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

CBB housemate Ella Rae Wise believed she would 'click' with Chris Hughes ahead of her TV appearance.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Ella Rae Wise predicted her single housemate Chris Hughes would fancy her before the pair entered the famous house.

During an interview before launch night, the TOWIE beauty confessed she thought she might find a spark with the Love Island legend as they got to know each other on the show.

The 24-year-old, who recently split from her co-star boyfriend Dan Edgar, 34, admitted she had previously spoken to friends about Chris, guessing he would only have eyes for her.

Hinting at the possibility of an on-screen romance, she joked the reality stars could get into serious 'trouble' if the right chemistry was there.

The reality star said her friends thought they'd 'get on well'.
The reality star said her friends thought they'd 'get on well'. Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Sun ahead of her appearance, she said: "I’ve never met him.

"I’m really looking forward to meeting him because apparently he’s a laugh. All my friends think we’ll get on really well.

"Just lock me up if he fancies me. Just put me in the closet or something. I don’t know. Put me in jail outside — there could be trouble."

Despite Ella's predictions, no romance has blossomed between them.
Despite Ella's predictions, no romance has blossomed between them. Picture: ITV

It seems Ella's guess work wasn't accurate as the Islander-turned-sports presenter found a close connection with another blonde beauty instead.

In fact, their relationship played out in the totally opposite way when Chris accused her of being "jealous" of his bond with JoJo Siwa.

Talking about Ella, he said: "She isn't sweet on JoJo so there might be a jealously thing there, I don't know.

"She likes to have her two pence worth and if she's out of a conversation she wants to be in it."

Chris wasn't romantically interested in Ella.
Chris wasn't romantically interested in Ella. Picture: ITV

Any hope of love blossoming between the two was well and truly crushed when Ella upset Chris during the latest round of CBB nominations.

She accused him of playing a game and using his best friend JoJo as a pawn to increase his popularity.

During the savage face-to-face task, she said: "I’m nominating Chris. I’ve been told you like to play a massive game.

"And you come into things with a game plan. And when Daley said that to me, and told me to be careful, I can’t get it out of my head."

He found a close connection with JoJo Siwa instead.
He found a close connection with JoJo Siwa instead. Picture: ITV

Chris broke down in floods of tears after he retreated to the Diary Room for a moment with his emotions.

It took him a while to catch his breath as he choked on his sobs, admitting he was "exhausted" by the "toxic energy" in the house.

He told Big Brother: ""I think I’m too normal and live a stress-free life. I avoid negative energy in my day-to-day life. And I’m happier for it.

"I just don’t get it. If you have things to say, just air it. People enjoying themselves and having fun – that’s just life. I don’t really like the environment much anymore."

Chris Hughes breaks down in tears after being branded a game player over JoJo Siwa friendship

He continued: "I hate toxic stuff in life. I hate horrible energy – it just brings you down. You can feel when energy shifts and it’s not nice. I don’t want to be emotional and sad, but you can’t help it sometimes.

"People have made me feel like I can’t have a friendship with JoJo. Or feel like I have to justify a friendship with JoJo – because we get on and we have fun. I’m actually really sad."

