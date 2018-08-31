Emmerdale’s Danny Miller brands CBB’s Roxanne Pallett a ‘compulsive liar’

By Emma Gritt

Fans and soap stars have rallied around Ryan Thomas since he was accused of "punching" ex-Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett.

Celebrity Big Brother star Roxanne Pallett has been slammed as a “known, compulsive liar” by Emmerdale co-star Danny Miller.

Danny, 27, plays Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap and appeared alongside Roxanne in late 2008 when he joined the show.

Last night he tweeted his support for Corrie actor Ryan Thomas, 34, after Roxanne, 35, pleaded with producers to boot him off the show for “punching” her.

He wrote: “Roxanne’s a known, compulsive liar. Ryan wouldn’t harm a fly. “Horrible, attention seeking little liar.

“Goes from being upset & in pain to dancing & drinking - to going bed, crying she can’t sleep in the same room as Ryan, to worrying about being nominated?

“You be the judge.”

His tweet has since had 15,000 likes and been retweeted 2,600 times.

Roxanne’s a known, compulsive liar. Ryan wouldn’t harm a fly. Horrible, attention seeking little liar. Goes from being upset & in pain to dancing & drinking - to going bed, crying she can’t sleep in the same room as Ryan, to worrying about being nominated?You be the judge #CBB — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) August 30, 2018

Danny, who appears with Ryan’s brother Adam on Emmerdale, isn’t the only star to come out in support of the star.

Co-star Charley Webb also voiced her horror at the situation, tweeting that there needs to be "consequences" for Roxanne's OTT accusations.

She tweeted: "So, all of Roxanne’s social media has been deleted. Says a lot to me. I’ve woken up this morning even more furious for @ryanjamesthomas and all the women who actually do suffer from abuse.

"It’s not normal behaviour and there needs to be consequences.

It’s been a long time coming https://t.co/1CNdGFhjIx — Sammy winward (@WinwardSammy) August 31, 2018

"It’s worrying that someone is allowed to say that about someone and they’re taking it seriously. We’ve just watched it and nothing happened. Outrageous. #BB"

Former Emmerdale star Sammy Winward seemed to allude to Danny's comments about her being a compulsive liar, retweeting Charley's status and adding: "It's been a long time coming."

Last night, viewers watched on in surprise as Roxanne claimed that he had punched her and claimed she didn’t feel safe being around him.

She was blasted by previous CBB stars Nicola McLean and Dannielle Lloyd.

Nicola described her as “disgusting” when she was on last night’s CBBBOTS.

The glamour girl raged: "She didn't see it wrong she’s seen it as a storyline and that's what I’m disgusted by. I’m absolutely furious.

"In the light of #MeToo and every woman, and men, are campaigning for domestic violence how dare she go and do that. How dare she."

Danielle tweeted: “I don’t believe in any man raising a hand to any women but I do believe what Roxanne is doing in big brother is making a mockery of women who have actually been terrified in violent relationships.

“Me being one! Am sorry but this isn’t a game luv it’s a serious accusation.”

Ryan’s girlfriend, Towie star Lucy Mecklenburgh, also voiced her support and called for

Roxanne to be removed from the show for not being “mentally fit” to be taking part.

She said: “Please RT or like if u want Roxanne removed. I don’t think she is mentally fit to be in the house.”

Other stars backing Ryan are soap stars Samia Longchambon, Denise Welch, Brooke Vincent and comedian Ricky Gervais.

Dear #CBBUK, if Roxanne dies tonight of her injuries, it's on your head. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 30, 2018