Celebrity Big Brother 2018 Gabby Allen: Who is the Love Island star who dated Marcel Somerville?

Gabby Allen is about to spend the rest of summer in the Celebrity Big Brother house but what do we know about her? Her Instagram, job and connection to Dan Osborne revealed.

Love Island contestant Gabby Allen is about to swap the beach for a house in London as she enters the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 residence alongside the likes of Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas.

But what do we know about the reality TV star? Following her turbulent relationship with Blazin Squad’s Marcel Somerville, the 26 year old has made headlines with her fitness career and a connection with Dan Osborne - a rumour which has strongly been denied.

So as she enters the CBB house, here’s all the important Gabby Allen facts you need to know as well as her Instagram and Twitter handles:

Gabby Allen showing off her flexibility during Instagram workout [Gabby Allen/Instagram]

Gabby Allen ex-boyfriend Marcel Somerville

It was a shock to hear of the Love Island 2017 couple’s split as the Blazin’ Squad rapper confessed to cheating on Gabby.

She recently revealed that following the cheating, Marcel failed to try to win her back.

Gabby Allen age and job

Just 26 years old, the Liverpool star has made a career for herself out of her personal training qualification.

Setting up a fitness regime for her fans, she often shares gruelling workouts for them to follow.

Gabby Allen has been enjoying single life since Marcel Somerville split [Gabby Allen/Instagram]

Did Gabby Allen and Dan Osborne date?

Both Dan - who is still married to Jacqueline Jossa – and his fellow CBB star have strongly denied the claims they got together during a group trip to Marbella.

Gabby Allen on Instagram and Twitter

Find Gabby sharing photos on Instagram at gabbydawnallen and commenting on Twitter @gabbydawnallen.