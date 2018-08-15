Inside the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 house

15 August 2018, 16:08

CBB House 2018

By Alice Westoby

The celebrity housemates including Dan Osborne and Gabby Allen are getting ready to enter the Big Brother House and here's a look inside at the fancy rooms and interiors.

Celebrity Big Brother is back for another year and this August Emma Willis will be introducing a new cohort of celebs to the Big Brother house including Dan Osborne, Gabby Allen, Psychic Sally Morgan and Stormy Daniels.

This year's Big Brother theme is 'Eye of the Storm' and the famous eye logo has been given a makeover as well as the house itself.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother 2018 confirmed line up revealed

Here's a look inside before the celebrities enter...

This year's interiors look like they have a tropical theme with plant patterns and bold colours illuminating the house, particularly the kitchen.

CBB House 2018

Channel 5 has said the house is 'Palm Springs' inspired which certainly comes through in the gorgeous pastel coloured bathroom complete with bright pink bath tub!

CBB House 2018

The garden may not be guaranteed sunshine but those bright yellow walls will brighten up the outdoor space for the housemates - there's also a hot tub!

CBB House 2018

There is also a fancy neon lit corridor which looks to us like it points the way to the Diary Room, the only room that's still a secret.

CBB House 2018

And the bedroom? We have serious envy with this incredible room that's also in keeping with the plant based, 'Palm Springs', pastel vibes.

CBB House 2018

Those are some lucky housemates that get to call that a home for the next four weeks!

