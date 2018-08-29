Jacqueline Jossa breaks her silence over Dan Osborne with cryptic message

By Alice Westoby

The actress has finally spoken out after her husband Dan Osborne entered Celebrity Big Brother.

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out following her husband Dan Osborne controversially entering the Celebrity Big Brother house with former Love Island star, Gabby Allen.

The 27-year-old ex-TOWIE star has been previously accused of having an affair with 26-year-old Gabby after they worked away in Spain together earlier in the year.

The accusations came from Gabby's ex-boyfriend, Marcel Somerville.

Many fans have been supporting Jacqueline on Instagram and Twitter, sympathising how hard it may be for her to see her husband in the house with Gabby.

Now she has finally broken her silence with a selfie and a cryptic message that reads:

"Sometimes it’s okay not to be okay. Sometimes you have to wear your hat and be done with it"

"Thanks for all the lovely messages and support. I’m having lots of family time and currently cuddling my princess Mia and debating weather I can fit a nap in."

Dan in the diary room talking to Big Brother | Picture: Channel 5/Big Brother

Dan recently opened up in the diary room about his relationship with Jacqueline and said:

"That's the one thing with Jacqueline. Usually when you're with someone, you go through a bad time and you sort of lose that attraction to them, but I've never lost the attraction to her."

He then revealed that if the pair were to separate for good he would throw all focus at his work and his kids.

"I honestly think if me and her break up, we're done, I would be single. That'd be it. I would honestly just concentrate on my kids and work."



