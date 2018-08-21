Who is Jermaine Pennant? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant's wife, famous ex-girlfriends and convictions

Footballer Jermaine Pennant is currently a 2018 Celebrity Big Brother housemate - here's what we know about the sportswear including famous ex-girlfriends and his antics with Ashley Cole.

Former footballer Jermaine Pennant is one of 2018's CBB housemates, alongside the likes of Dan Osborne, Roxanne Pallett and Chloe Ayling.

Here's what we know about the not-so squeaky clean sportsman, including his past relationships and scandals.

Who is Jermaine Pennant?

Jermaine is a 35-year-old footballer, born in Nottingham. He previously played for the likes of Birmingham, Arsenal and Liverpool, but at present doesn't have a team.

The sportsman never made the England squad, but did play for the under 21's.



Credit: Instagram

Who is Jermaine Pennant's wife?

Jermaine married glamour model Alice Goodwin, 32, in May 2014. The couple hit headlines after they were linked to X-rated footage broadcast via webcams, where viewers would pay up to £6 a minute to watch.

Alice has also appeared on adult websites babestationcams.com and adultwork.



Credit: Instagram xxalicegoodwinxx

Who are Jermaine Pennant's ex-girlfriends and does he have children?

The footballer has been linked to Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe, and glamour model Amii Grove.

He was also engaged to former partner Lara Murphy, and together they have an eight-year-old son named Trey. It is reported that Jermaine broke up with Lara in favour of his current wife, Alice Goodwin.

Has Jermaine Pennant been arrested?

Jermaine was subject to an electronic tag following a drink-driving conviction in 2005. He has been banned from driving multiple times - once for driving in the wrong line, another time for drink-driving, again for driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.



Credit: Getty

What is Jermaine Pennant's friendships with Ashley Cole?

Jermaine wrote and released a candid book called Mental: Bad Behaviour, Ugly Truths and the Beautiful Game. In the autobiography, he revealed he formed a bond with Ashley Cole, whom he'd play alongside during his short sting at Arsenal.

He revealed a number of lurid sex games and activities, and admitted that he and Ashley reportedly 'shared' women whilst living in Canary Wharf.

