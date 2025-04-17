Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris 'flirty embrace' exposed in unaired live-stream footage

17 April 2025, 17:42

The pair were caught cuddling in the CBB garden.
The pair were caught cuddling in the CBB garden. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

CBB housemates JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been caught getting seriously close in a string of intimate scenes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been caught on camera getting up close and personal on the show's unaired live-stream.

In a handful of steamy scenes that weren't broadcast on TV, the Dance Moms icon, 21, was spotted cosying up to the former Love Islander, 32, in the CBB garden fuelling rumours of a spark between the pair.

The singer, who recently shut down her close pal for calling her his 'girlfriend', was captured running her fingers through Chris's hair, scratching his back and interlocking fingers with him in a series of intimate moments.

The duo, who got so close at one point it looked like they might kiss, couldn't keep their hands off each other in the shocking footage posted on social media.

"Of all the clips they chose to broadcast of Chris and JoJo tonight I'm SHOCKED this wasn't one of them. This is WAY more juicy than that bedroom chat about breakfast. 😂🤷💕 #CBBUK #CBB," exclaimed the fan who posted the live-stream on X.

The flirty footage was followed by a second video, which saw the giddy housemates giggling, cuddling and holding hands as they spent some quality time together alone.

Viewers were shocked at the duo's openly-affectionate actions, with one suggesting JoJo's partner wouldn't be happy with her level of intimacy with Chris.

"I know Jojos gf is crashing out," said a fan on social media.

Another accused JoJo, who is currently dating Australian actor and presenter Kath Ebbs, of lapping up the attention from Chris, despite having a partner at home.

They wrote: "She could EASILY shut it down if she wanted to. She's all over him as well tbf."

A second chimed in: "I totally agree it’s a two way thing, regardless of the edit I can see it.

"Like the other night he was in the bath and she appeared, she’s as very flirty with him as he is her which I find odd."

While a third said: "She's flirting with him just as much as he's flirting with her."

Read more: What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand? Celebrity Big Brother secret message revealed

The CBB stars have grown close in the house.
The CBB stars have grown close in the house. Picture: ITV

JoJo, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, has grown close to Chris since they bonded over an altercation with evicted housemate Mickey Rourke.

Since the Love Island star called the Hollywood actor, 72, out for his homophobic language, the unlikely friends have grown increasingly close.

So close, in fact, that CBB fans are now speculating there's more than friendship between them.

"Jojo is publicly cheating on you on live stream," one fan told JoJo's non-binary partner after the dancer was caught tickling Chris's back in the dark.

However, a slew of fans are coming to the duo's defence, claiming their friendship is simply pure, with one supportive fan writing: "No way you guys are coming in Kath's comments to taunt her about jojo (lesbian btw) getting close to a straight man.

"They're freaking friends?? platonic relationships exist and it's very odd to try and get kath riled up [sic]."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

JoJo shut Chris down during their awkward chat.

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa shuts down 'flirty' Chris Hughes: 'I'm not your girlfriend'
Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering

Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering

Mickey Rourke is reportedly planning to sue Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke 'planning to sue ITV' after controversial exit

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal return as Ellie and Joel in The Last Of Us season 2

The Last Of Us season 2 episode guide: How many, titles, synopsis and release time and date
JoJo Siwa's mum Jess has branded Ella as 'jealous'

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's mum Jess brands Ella 'jealous' amid Chris Hughes friendship
The CBB end date has been revealed

When does Celebrity Big Brother end? The finish date revealed

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia's Jamie has spoken out against her partner Dave

MAFS Australia's Jamie accuses Dave of not being in experiment of the 'right reasons'

Married at First Sight

Fans told Fern she looked 'fabulous'.

Fern Britton shows off five-stone weight loss and reveals secret to transformation

What happened to Freddie Flintoff?

What happened to Freddie Flintoff? Top Gear car crash, injuries and recovery explained

The England cricketer suffered life-changing injuries.

Freddie Flintoff car crash video shown for first time in emotional new documentary

Dave and Veronica have revealed what really went on between them on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica break silence on cheating rumours

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash was in tears after discussing his ADHD with Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon comforts Joe Swash as he breaks down in tears over health battle

What happened between Paul and Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina's twin sister Cleo's secret romance explained

Married at First Sight

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Married at First Sight

Katy Perry has gone into space

Katy Perry's space flight explained: How much did singer pay Blue Origin and who did she go with?
Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters and rumoured stars

Ella Rae Wise is taking part in CBB 2025

Ella Rae Wise facts: TOWIE star's age, boyfriend, Instagram and career revealed

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are rumoured to be feuding

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins 'feud' explained as White Lotus stars fuel rift rumours

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand?

What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand? Celebrity Big Brother secret message revealed
Jamie and Dave's relationship may be ending

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals why his feelings towards Jamie changed

Married at First Sight