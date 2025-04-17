Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris 'flirty embrace' exposed in unaired live-stream footage

The pair were caught cuddling in the CBB garden. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

CBB housemates JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been caught getting seriously close in a string of intimate scenes.

Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been caught on camera getting up close and personal on the show's unaired live-stream.

In a handful of steamy scenes that weren't broadcast on TV, the Dance Moms icon, 21, was spotted cosying up to the former Love Islander, 32, in the CBB garden fuelling rumours of a spark between the pair.

The singer, who recently shut down her close pal for calling her his 'girlfriend', was captured running her fingers through Chris's hair, scratching his back and interlocking fingers with him in a series of intimate moments.

The duo, who got so close at one point it looked like they might kiss, couldn't keep their hands off each other in the shocking footage posted on social media.

Of all the clips they chose to broadcast of Chris and JoJo tonight I'm SHOCKED this wasn't one of them. This is WAY more juicy than that bedroom chat about breakfast. 😂🤷💕 #CBBUK #CBB pic.twitter.com/H4LcZSSb3b — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) April 16, 2025

"Of all the clips they chose to broadcast of Chris and JoJo tonight I'm SHOCKED this wasn't one of them. This is WAY more juicy than that bedroom chat about breakfast. 😂🤷💕 #CBBUK #CBB," exclaimed the fan who posted the live-stream on X.

The flirty footage was followed by a second video, which saw the giddy housemates giggling, cuddling and holding hands as they spent some quality time together alone.

Viewers were shocked at the duo's openly-affectionate actions, with one suggesting JoJo's partner wouldn't be happy with her level of intimacy with Chris.

"I know Jojos gf is crashing out," said a fan on social media.

A few more moments from last night's stream. No audio on these but still. 👀 pic.twitter.com/G69QbrXZQM — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) April 16, 2025

Another accused JoJo, who is currently dating Australian actor and presenter Kath Ebbs, of lapping up the attention from Chris, despite having a partner at home.

They wrote: "She could EASILY shut it down if she wanted to. She's all over him as well tbf."

A second chimed in: "I totally agree it’s a two way thing, regardless of the edit I can see it.

"Like the other night he was in the bath and she appeared, she’s as very flirty with him as he is her which I find odd."

While a third said: "She's flirting with him just as much as he's flirting with her."

The CBB stars have grown close in the house. Picture: ITV

JoJo, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, has grown close to Chris since they bonded over an altercation with evicted housemate Mickey Rourke.

Since the Love Island star called the Hollywood actor, 72, out for his homophobic language, the unlikely friends have grown increasingly close.

So close, in fact, that CBB fans are now speculating there's more than friendship between them.

"Jojo is publicly cheating on you on live stream," one fan told JoJo's non-binary partner after the dancer was caught tickling Chris's back in the dark.

However, a slew of fans are coming to the duo's defence, claiming their friendship is simply pure, with one supportive fan writing: "No way you guys are coming in Kath's comments to taunt her about jojo (lesbian btw) getting close to a straight man.

"They're freaking friends?? platonic relationships exist and it's very odd to try and get kath riled up [sic]."