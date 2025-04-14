Celebrity Big Brother: What is going on between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes?

14 April 2025, 16:35 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 16:40

What is going on between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes?
What is going on between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have been left questioning JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' close friendship after they were seen cuddling in bed during Sunday night's episode.

JoJo Siwa, 21, and Chris Hughes, 32, formed an unexpected friendship when they both entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, however, recent developments have lead viewers to question whether there is more to their close bond.

The American singer and dancer, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, first bonded with the Love Island star when he stuck-up for her amid former-housemate Mickey Rourke's homophobic comments - behaviour that ultimately got him kicked off the show.

It was on Sunday night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother that people began to question how close Chris and JoJo had become, as we watched the pair cuddle in bed and exchange conversations which (some people) have labelled "flirty".

So, what is going on between Chris and JoJo? And what has JoJo's partner Kath said about her bond with Chris? Here's everything you need to know.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in bed one morning in the Celebrity Big Brother house
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in bed one morning in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

What happened between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes?

While Celebrity Big Brother viewers were aware Chris and JoJo had become close in the house, it was a shock when the seemingly platonic friendship became flirty.

In scenes shown on Sunday night's episode, the American star got into bed with the former Love Islander, allowing him to scratch her back for sometime, before returning to her own bed. In the morning, the pair share another cuddle as Chris admits that he "missed" JoJo while he was sleeping.

People have been quick to comment on the situation, with one writing: "I think there is definitely something more brewing under the surface. Very touchy feely and flirty for friends."

Others, however, have defended the pair, putting their closeness down to a strong friendship: "The friendship we love to see! They’re both comfortable with each other. It won’t go as far as anything else but I’m glad they’ve found comfort. They level with each other and I think that’s important in a house like that."

Chris could be seen scratching JoJo's back while in bed
Chris could be seen scratching JoJo's back while in bed. Picture: ITV

Celebrity Big Brother host Will Best has guessed that perhaps it is just Chris who is feeling a romantic connection to JoJo, a theory others have echoed.

Of course, JoJo is in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, 27, an Australian actor, presenter and content creator who the housemate went public with in January 2025.

While Kath is yet to make any comment on these new clips of JoJo, Chris' brother, Ben, recently appeared on Lorraine to share his opinion on the situation.

Ben said: "I actually think they've formed a great friendship due to the fact that Chris stood up for JoJo. I think JoJo is in a solid relationship. Chris will know that. I just think that they've got each other’s backs."

He went on: "But there’s so many older members of the house there, I think that they’re a couple of the youngest, they've stood up for each other most of the first week."

'They’ve bonded really well," he added: "[They've] got a good friendship and will probably come away from the house as well. It’ll be nice to see."

