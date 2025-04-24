Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa receives 'blunt' four-word letter from partner Kath Ebbs

JoJo Siwa is left feeling anxious after receiving a 'cold' message from partner Kath Ebbs as finalists receive letters from home

The popstar's close friendship with housemate Chris Hughes has raised some eyebrows as the pair continue to grow close

JoJo and Kath - an actor, presenter, DJ and LGBTQ+ advocate - went public with their romance earlier this year, but fans have been left questioning how they really feel about JoJo's bond with Chris

JoJo Siwa is left feeling anxious after receiving a 'cold' message from partner Kath Ebbs. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Alice Dear

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa was left 'analysing' the contents of her letter from mum, Jessalynn, and partner, Kath Ebbs, as the finalists received messages from home.

Celebrity Big Brother finalist JoJo Siwa, 21, received a 'blunt' four-word message from her partner, Kath Ebbs, as the housemates received letters from home.

In scenes (which will air on Thursday, April 24) JoJo is left "analysing" the message Kath shared in the letter, telling Big Brother that she was let down by the lack of emotion from Kath.

Viewers of the hit reality TV show believe this is a clear indication that Kath is not happy about the close bond JoJo has formed with fellow housemate Chris Hughes, 32, which has included cuddling in bed, scratching each other's backs and other tactile behaviour.

Ahead of the final, which will be aired live on ITV on Friday, April 25, all the housemates received letters from home, their first connection with the outside world in almost three weeks.

JoJo's letter was from her mother, Jessalynn, who included a message from Kath. Picture: Getty

JoJo's letter was from her mother, Jessalynn, who included a message from Kath which read: "The most important thing to tell you is a message from Kath because I know you really miss them the most. ‘Kath’s keen to see you when you get out’...”

Following the letter-reading, JoJo admitted to Jack: “I honestly like, I’m finding myself really analysing that note and like I don’t like it," to which he replied: "As in, are you trying to find a hidden message or something?"

Speaking in the Diary Room, JoJo opens up more about how the letter from home made her feel: "I think I’ve tried to keep myself distracted from missing sweet Kath. I said goodbye to them at the airport and it was a really hard goodbye. And then they were the last person I talked to before I gave up my phone for the Big Brother house. God, I love that little sucker. I do.”

Chris and JoJo have grown close during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

JoJo continues: "I do have beef to pick with them though, they didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down. I will say, ‘where was my ‘hi sweetheart’, where was my ‘I love you’ where was my ‘I miss you’?’. Like happy you’re keen to see me when I get out of here, keen to see you as well, but come on baba, give me a little something something."

Meanwhile, Chris, who read out JoJo's letter from home, was left moved by the contents, telling Big Brother in the Diary Room: "I nearly started crying before I said anything, just where it said, ‘Dear JoJo’. And it was nice, her partner’s in there, her mum’s in there. Two very important people. It was an honour; it was an honour to read out her letter."

Fans of the show, however, are confident that this message from Kath is confirmation that they are unhappy with JoJo and Chris' bond.

One fan commented: "Their POV tho, you are gone for three weeks, attached to Chris and cuddle so much in bed together and always so touchy etc. Never mention Kath etc. Expected them not to say any of that in the letter. They don't know where you stand at all in their relationship with Chris."

Another wrote: "Loved Jojo in this series, but Kath is spot on and has every right, to have Chris all over JoJo 24/7 with all their touching and Chris defo has feelings for JoJo... 🤷‍♂️ #CBBUK."