Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's mum Jess brands Ella 'jealous' amid Chris Hughes friendship

16 April 2025, 13:35

JoJo Siwa's mum Jess has branded Ella as 'jealous'
JoJo Siwa's mum Jess has branded Ella as 'jealous'. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

Celebrity Big Brother housemate JoJo Siwa's mum has weighed into the on-going tension between Ella Rae Wise and Chris Hughes as the former Love Island star grows close to her daughter.

JoJo Siwa, 21, and Chris Hughes, 32, have become unlikely friends in the Celebrity Big Brother house, much to the dismay of TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise, who has now been branded "jealous" by JoJo's mum.

Jessalynn Siwa, 50, made the comment about Ella as she continues to take care of JoJo's social media channels while she is in the Big Brother house, calling the trio fallout "the drama triangle".

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have recently watched Ella become frustrated at Chris and JoJo for spending so much time together, with the housemate even nominating Chris for eviction this week and calling JoJo "not her cup of tea."

This comes as Chris and JoJo continue to grow closer in the Big Brother house, with some of their flirty conversations and tactile behaviour leaving some fans to question is there is more than a friendship between the two of them.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in bed one morning in the Celebrity Big Brother house
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in bed one morning in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

Taking to JoJo's TikTok, her mum Jess (who appeared alongside her daughter on Dance Moms from 2015 to 2016) wrote: "JoJo’s little friendship with Chris is the recipe for a jealous Ella - ooooo the dramaaaaaaaa triangle has entered the chat 🫣🩷 Love, Dance Mom Jess."

This came after Ella opened up to Angelica about her feelings towards Chis and JoJo during a conversation in the garden.

"This is going to sound so bad," Ella said: "But I'm honest so I'll just say it. JoJo, lovely girl. Not my cup of tea.

"I just don't feel like there's an off switch for being who you actually are, because you're not actually like that all the time. I'm sorry, you're not."

Ella has shared her dislike for JoJo and Chris as they continue to spend a lot of time with one another
Ella has shared her dislike for JoJo and Chris as they continue to spend a lot of time with one another. Picture: ITV

She went on to share her thoughts on Chris, adding: "Chris... I think... The more I'm around him, the more he's getting on my nerves. They're so secluded. Listen, each to their own. If you feel like you've got more of a connection on that side, that's absolutely fine but don't forget about us, cos we are still here."

Some viewers believe that Ella's annoyance towards Chris and JoJo's close bond is because she believed she could have a "showman" with the former Love Island star while in the house.

Others, however, this that it is Chris who is playing a game, getting close to JoJo to monopolise on her huge fanbase and fame.

