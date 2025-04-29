JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

29 April 2025, 14:25

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on JoJo's break-up.
Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on JoJo's break-up. Picture: Instagram/Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn Siwa, 50, has shared exactly why she thinks her CBB star daughter split from Kath Ebbs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa's mum Jessalynn has hinted at the real reason behind her daughter's shock break-up with now ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs following her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Dance Moms icon, 50, has taken to social media to help clear up growing confusion around the public split, which happened during the show's star-studded wrap party hours after the live final.

Viewers were convinced the 21-year-old dancer, who came to the realisation she was queer and not a lesbian in the house, dumped the Australian influencer, 28, because she had feelings for co-star Chris Hughes.

But now JoJo's mum and manager has waded in on the speculation, hinting at a totally different reason why the four-month-long relationship didn't go the distance.

Kath was devastated by the shock split.
Kath was devastated by the shock split. Picture: Instagram

As rumours swirled around JoJo and Kath's separation, Jessalynn re-shared one particular post from a fan that claimed the performer called things off to 'find herself' – not to be with Chris.

A post on Reddit said: "Did you see JoJo's mum reposted this?? Implying the break up wasn't related to Chris but about JoJo finding herself."

The TikTok clip that Jessalynn reportedly re-shared picked apart the reasons behind her daughter's break-up and suggested that Kath was trying to pedal a narrative that wasn't true to JoJo.

The fan behind the theory explained: "Kath has removed the video of JoJo Siwa and I'll tell you why.

"I don't think JoJo has split up with Kath because of Chris... And that's the kind of narrative that Kath is trying to put across.

"JoJo has broken up with Kath because JoJo doesn't know who she is. She's figuring out herself.

"She went into that relationship when she shouldn't have, in my opinion."

They continued: "I don't think it has anything to do with Chris. We will not see Chris and JoJo together, I'm telling you know, we won't.

"I think she said, 'Kath, listen, I know, I feel really bad and everything but whilst I've been in the Big Brother house I've been able to find out who the true JoJo is and I don't think I'm in the right headspace right now to be in a relationship with anyone."

JoJo and her mother Jessalynn have a close bond.
JoJo and her mother Jessalynn have a close bond. Picture: Instagram

JoJo, who finally revealed what she wrote on Chris's hand during their secret conversation in the CBB bedroom, has spoken openly about trying to work herself out in recent weeks.

During a moment of clarity in the house, the American performer confessed that she 'wasn't happy' and had been 'pretending things were great' in the outside world.

Despite her realisation, it seems the decision to call it quits with Kath came as a shock to the LGBTQ+ advocate, who posted an emotional video on social media about the break-up.

CBB fans thought romance would spark between JoJo and Chris.
CBB fans thought romance would spark between JoJo and Chris. Picture: ITV

In a now deleted post, which was captioned, 'Embarrassed to admit the internet was right for once', Kath said: "I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disorientated that I feel like the only thing I have do to place this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person it involved.

"I guess in an odd way, I don’t know if I’ve processed it enough to even call it love bombing or whatever. It seems to me that I have experienced a version of that – being told that I’m the love of someones life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment, being adored behind closed doors, being hurt about what I say but wanting to work through it and have a conversation."

Kath released a video after the break-up.
Kath released a video after the break-up. Picture: Instagram

They continued: "To be met with I guess being further humiliated in a weird way. That’s more of a feeling I don’t know if it’s fact but I feel further humiliated.

"Before I could even get back to the hotel, I… it’s actually crazy. I went to the afterparty with my, I guess, now ex – crazy thing to say – and was dumped in the party.

"I was told that there are confused feelings there. Do with that what you will and that they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable."

