JoJo Siwa says 'she's no longer a lesbian' as she shares sexuality update on Celebrity Big Brother

23 April 2025, 11:46

JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality to drag queen Danny Beard.
JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality to drag queen Danny Beard. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

JoJo Siwa explained that her Celebrity Big Brother experience has made her question her preferred LGBTQ+ label.

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa has revealed that she not longer identifies as a lesbian.

The Dance Moms star, 21, opened up about her chosen LGBTQ+ label in a candid conversation with drag queen Danny Beard, 32, saying she had experienced a revelation about her sexuality while in the house.

Having previously explained that she only 'liked girls', the US singer, who is continuing to cause controversy with her super-close friendship with Chris Hughes, 32, explained that her feelings had changed in recent weeks.

Confiding in her non-binary friend, she talked about her recent journey of self-discovery as the two chatted in the bedroom, which was caught on Tuesday night's CBB livestream.

JoJo Siwa reveals she's not a lesbian anymore

"I feel so queer," JoJo told the RuPaul's Drag Race star, to which he responded in solidarity: "I'm queer!"

She continued: "I've never - I think I've always told myself, I'm a lesbian. I think you - I think being here - I've realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer."

"And I think that's really cool, I'm switching letters! I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q baby! That's what I love about sexuality."

Once she had explained her change of heart, JoJo reached out to hug her friend Danny, who uses the pronouns they/them in and out of the drag world.

He joked: "And you know what British people love more than anything? To queue!"

The performer previously told her CBB housemates she was only 'into girls'.
The performer previously told her CBB housemates she was only 'into girls'. Picture: Instagram/@itsjojosiwa

JoJo is currently dating non-binary Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, who she labelled her "girlfriend" in January this year.

The Karma singer has previously talked publicly about her sexuality, engaging in a deep and meaningful conversation with celebrity therapist Paul C Brunson on his podcast, We Need To Talk.

When asked about her LGBTQ+ journey, she explained it was "one I'm still on for sure".

Delving into her past, she revealed how she met her first-ever girlfriend and knew that she was "gay" before she did.

She went public with girlfriend Kath Ebbs in January 2025.
She went public with girlfriend Kath Ebbs in January 2025. Picture: Instagram/@kathebbs

JoJo explained: "I remember having a best friend, and I was 16, and we met on a cruise ship. I asked her, 'So when did you know you were gay?'

"And she was 15 at the time. And she said, 'Oh, I'm not. I have a boyfriend.' And I was like, 'Dude, no way.'

"She showed me a picture of her boyfriend, and she was the first girl that I ever met and I was like, 'lesbian'. Never met any girl like that, but I knew she was. Anyways, we became best friends.

"Six months later, she comes to me, and she's like, 'Hey, I think I have to tell you something.' It was June, so it was Pride Month.

"She says, 'I think you were right,' and I was like, 'that you're gay?' She was like, 'Yeah, I think I might mostly like girls,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I know.'

"Which is exactly what you're not supposed to do to somebody. You're not supposed to put that pressure and not supposed to assume anything. But I fully did.

"And two months later, she became my first girlfriend."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have raised eyebrows with their close friendship.
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have raised eyebrows with their close friendship. Picture: ITV

Before making it official with her first love, JoJo confessed the relationship was an eye-opening part of her own experience.

She added: "At this point I'm straight and she asked me 'do you have a crush on anybody right now, will you tell me who it is' and I said 'no' and we played this game the whole week, she'd keep asking me.

"And she said 'will you just tell me if it's a boy or a girl' and she was the first person that I said 'I have a crush on a girl'.

"And she said 'I knew it, I knew you were gay too, that's why you cared so much about me being gay.'

"My mum said, 'Do you like her as a friend or as more than a friend' and I can't lie to save my life so I said 'more than a friend, and my mum was like 'I figured'."

