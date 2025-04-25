Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs 'not coming to final' following 'cold' letter

JoJo's partner Kath dropped a hint she's shunning the CBB final. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Celebrity Big Brother fans are convinced JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs won't be there to greet her at the live final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa could face a frosty reception when she leaves the famous house tonight as fans are convinced her partner Kath Ebbs will snub the live final.

The Dance Moms star, 21, was dealt a huge blow on Thursday when her girlfriend of four months wrote just one savage sentence to her in a letter she received from home.

Following the blunt message that implied they weren't happy with JoJo's actions, eagle-eyed viewers trawled social media for clues about whether the Australian podcaster planned to greet her at the gate.

And now online sleuths are sure the influencer is going to be a no-show after they found a pretty big hint they are not coming to the exit show this Friday.

Fans think JoJo's girlfriend will swerve the exit episode. Picture: Instagram

While Kath, 27, had promised to share daily updates about her famous partner during her time on the ITV reality show, they have instead kept quiet and mysteriously disappeared from TikTok and Instagram altogether.

It's thought JoJo's 'flirty' friendship with Chris Hughes, 32, is to blame for the lack of support from the LGBTQ+ advocate and actor.

The CBB housemates have put on a very close display of affection in recent weeks, from steamy hot tub sessions and intimate pillow talks to heartfelt hugs and hand-holding.

Many of their questionable moves were caught on camera thanks to the show's live-stream, which runs 24 hours a day, sparking a wave of messages that flooded Kath's profile.

One cruel troll wrote: "How's it feel knowing JoJo is flirting with Chris? I hope they hook up now."

The finalist was left analysing the blunt message from Kath. Picture: ITV

A Reddit thread picking apart the awkward situation also went viral, when one user wrote: "So Jojo said quite early on that her partner is coming to get her from the final, does anyone think that kath will actually show up after all this carry on with Chris?"

Most of its readers came to the same conclusion – that Kath won't give JoJo's CBB exit the time of day.

"I wouldn't if I was her," replied one person, while another added: "Neither would I."

And third agreed: "I'm going to guess not, but who knows. ETA: I personally wouldn't come all the way from Aus to the UK, especially if I had been receiving the comments Kath has on socials, then all the speculation about Jojo and Chris' relationship. I wouldn't put myself through it tbh."

A fourth had a slight different perspective, saying: "My guess is that they will come, but will ask to be kept out of the crowd/no interview/no camera time. I think they’ll want to speak to Jojo in person asap but without the public prying."

JoJo and Chris have grown close in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

The speculation was given some backing last night when JoJo read out a letter she received from her mum Jessalynn, which featured a message from Kath.

It read: "The most important thing to tell you is a message from Kath because I know you really miss them the most. 'Kath’s keen to see you when you get out'..."

The note left JoJo confused and in a spin as she opened up to Jack P. Shepherd, admitting: "I honestly like, I’m finding myself really analysing that note and like I don’t like it."

She later revealed her true feelings in the Diary Room, adding: "I think I’ve tried to keep myself distracted from missing sweet Kath.

"I said goodbye to them at the airport and it was a really hard goodbye. And then they were the last person I talked to before I gave up my phone for the Big Brother house.

"God, I love that little sucker. I do."

JoJo Siwa reveals she's not a lesbian anymore

She continued: "I do have beef to pick with them though, they didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down.

"I will say, ‘where was my ‘hi sweetheart’, where was my ‘I love you’ where was my ‘I miss you’?’.

"Like happy you’re keen to see me when I get out of here, keen to see you as well, but come on baba, give me a little something something."