JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa explained what she scrawled on Chris Hughes' hand during their secret bedroom chat

She told podcast The Useless Hotline 'a lot more came out over hand-text that night'

The US star split from her partner Kath Ebbs just hours after leaving the CBB house

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa confessed that 'a lot more came out' in her coded conversations with Chris Hughes that wasn't aired.

Celebrity Big Brother housemate JoJo Siwa has finally revealed what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand during one of the pair's most talked-about moments on the show.

The Dance Moms star, 21, opened up about the secret messages she scrawled on the Love Islander's palm, confessing that "a lot more came out over hand-text that night" that viewers didn't see.

One week into the series, both she and her 'flirty' friend, 32, got into hot water with Big Brother for breaking the rules with their coded conversation as they lay next to each other in the bedroom.

Ever since the intriguing scenes were shown on TV, fans have been analysing the fuzzy footage to work out exactly what their private chat was about.

Now JoJo, who split with her partner Kath Ebbs just hours after leaving the CBB house, has lifted the lid on the duo's undercover communication during a revealing podcast appearance.

When quizzed by Max Balegde and George Clarke on the controversial clip, she told The Useless Hotline hosts: "I don't remember exactly what I wrote on his hand but I do remember what we were speaking about.

"Those first three nights we would just like talk. Like you didn't know what you were saying. You had no one to talk to. It was also in the phase when it was like fun to yap in the house. Those first few days it was fun to chit-chat.

"So I don't remember exactly the word or words or whatever that I wrote. But the context obviously and I gave a bit of context on the show."

The Dance Moms star shared her secret on The Useless Hotline podcast. Picture: YouTube/TheUselessHotline

JoJo revealed the topic of her and Chris's secret hand conversation had to do with gender identity, and wasn't a shocking declaration of love like many fans had predicted.

She continued: "[I was] saying there's female, there's male, there's non-binary.

"I've met a lot of beautiful non-binary people, I do feel a lot like them but I don't know if that's me yet. I'm very much a female, I feel very female but it's just an interesting topic that my mind has been open to."

The Karma singer, who raised eyebrows with her super-close relationship with Chris in the house, hinted there was more to the confidential heart-to-heart though, adding: "I will give you a little bit of insight."

She giggled: "I wrote a lot on his hand that night, there was a lot more that came out over hand-text that night.

"It was not the four letters, you know what I mean. A lot of people asked me, 'but you wrote four letters. What do you mean?' And I was like 'no, no, no babe'. Like we were scribbling. I was scribbling."

The pair were given a warning for sharing private messages. Picture: ITV

During her guest spot on the podcast, JoJo described Chris as her "soulmate" and a "very special friend", admitting he was her 'go-to guy' for every emotion.

Since leaving the house, the American performer has insisted their relationship is "platonic" but appeared to hint that romance could blossom in the future.

JoJo also revealed the truth about her four-month long relationship with now ex-girlfriend Kath, explaining that she realised in the house that she 'wasn't happy'.

Speaking to Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd on This Morning, she said: "When I went into the house... day one and day two were fine, but on day three, I was away from anyone I knew and outside opinions.

"I sat with myself with things I was okay with in my life, that I should have never been okay with."

The housemates formed a close bond in the house. Picture: ITV

She continued: "I wanted to hold that inside and didn't want to air that publicly. I was not happy. I knew as soon as I got out, I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes.

"It's 20 days but feels like four and a half years and as soon as you get out you want to make it right. I was pretending things were great."

Speaking about her and Kath's public split, she added: "I was not intentionally supposed to happen like that. They straight up asked me if I was happy and I said 'no', then one thing lead to another."