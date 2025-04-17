Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa shuts down 'flirty' Chris Hughes: 'I'm not your girlfriend'

17 April 2025, 12:05

JoJo shut Chris down during their awkward chat.
JoJo shut Chris down during their awkward chat. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

There's trouble in paradise for JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes, who have grown close during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa was forced to take a swipe at her close pal Chris Hughes after he likened her to being his "girlfriend" on Wednesday night's episode of the show.

Without missing a beat, the Dance Moms icon, 21, shut down the former Love Island star, 32, when he made the cringeworthy comparison during a private chat in the garden.

The awkward moment came after Chris was given permission to cash in on the prizes he won during the 2025 series' launch night, one of which was a Chinese takeaway.

As part of the special treat, he was allowed to pick one CBB housemate to share his tasty tea with.

JoJo told Chris she would 'forgive but not forget'.
JoJo told Chris she would 'forgive but not forget'. Picture: ITV

Chris agonised over the decision in the Diary Room for a long time but eventually settled on Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd.

Explaining his shock decision to his best friend JoJo, he said: "That was like having a spare ticket to a football match right, and then going oh, your girlfriend going 'oh I wanna come' but knowing deep down if you take your girlfriend, your mates are going to batter you."

The singer, who is currently in a relationship with 27-year-old actor and presenter Kath Ebbs, was lightening-quick to disregard the analogy, snapping back: "I'm not your girlfriend."

The Love Island star was forced to explain his actions.
The Love Island star was forced to explain his actions. Picture: ITV

Chris continued: "But that's what it's about. So me trying to choose [between you and Jack]. Do you know what I'm trying to say?

"I can't take you to the football, when I should be taking one of the boys, right? So that was what it was like.

"Deep down, I left my heart aside and I went with my head. Jack's had a tough day, he needs a good feed."

Despite being annoyed she would miss out on a delicious dinner with Chris, JoJo was fast to forgive her TV bestie – but confessed she wouldn't forget his actions.

She said: "You know it means a lot that you care enough to come tell me.

"No hard feelings, but I'm going to remember it!"

A guilty-looking Chris joked: "No don't, that's not fair."

Watch the awkward moment below:

JoJo Siwa shuts down Chris Hughes after he calls her his girlfriend

The twosome have caused controversy in recent weeks with their close bond, with many viewers branding Chris's behaviour towards the dancer as "flirty".

JoJo, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, has been cosying up to the reality star in bed, leaving fans questioning the true meaning of their relationship.

While some claim the former Love Islander has unrequited feelings, others have celebrated their blossoming friendship, including Chris' brother, Ben, who recently appeared on Lorraine to address the situation.

Chris and JoJo were quick to patch things up.
Chris and JoJo were quick to patch things up. Picture: ITV

He said: "I actually think they've formed a great friendship due to the fact that Chris stood up for JoJo. I think JoJo is in a solid relationship. Chris will know that. I just think that they've got each other’s backs.

"There’s so many older members of the house there, I think that they’re a couple of the youngest, they've stood up for each other most of the first week.

"They’ve bonded really well. [They've] got a good friendship and will probably come away from the house as well. It’ll be nice to see."

