Will Mickey Rourke still get paid for Celebrity Big Brother?

Mickey Rourke to have Celebrity Big Brother fee 'cut' after being kicked out. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Mickey Rourke is said to be at risk of losing a cut of his fee from Celebrity Big Brother after he was kicked off the show over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mickey Rourke, 72, was kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house on Saturday, April 12, after less than a week following his homophobic comments towards housemate JoJo Siwa, his use of inappropriate sexual language towards Ella Rae Wise and his aggressive behaviour towards Chris Hughes.

Now, it has been reported that the Hollywood actor could lose part of his eye-watering £500,000 fee from Celebrity Big Brother due to the circumstances of his exit.

Mickey was given a warning from Big Brother just days into his stint in the house, after he used offensive and homophobic language when speaking about JoJo, with the production team threatening to kick him out if he was to repeat such behaviour.

However, just days after apologising to JoJo and agreeing to improve his behaviour, Mickey sealed his fate when he used "inappropriate sexual language” towards Ella before an "aggressive" outburst at Chris during a task.

Mickey Rourke was kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house over the weekend. Picture: ITV

Will Mickey Rourke still get paid for Celebrity Big Brother?

It is currently unconfirmed what will happen to Mickey Rourke's Celebrity Big Brother fee, believed to be as high as £500,000, after he was kicked out on Saturday.

While ITV have remained silent on the matter, it has been reported that Mickey will see his fee cut due to the fact he was kicked off the show, and not voted out by the public.

According to The Sun, Mickey will not be entitled to the full fee, with a source explaining to the publication: "If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It's as simple as that and they [ITV] will be discussing that with him."

The source went on to claim that the decision for Mickey to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house was "somewhat mutual" between himself and production.

"Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end," they said.

This would not be the first time a star of Celebrity Big Brother has seen their fee cut due to similar circumstances; in 2016, Christopher Biggins was asked to leave the house after he made a "Nazi joke" on the show. He is said to have only received half of his £100,000 fee after leaving.

Mickey Rourke became aggressive towards Chris Hughes during a Celebrity Big Brother task. Picture: ITV

Why was Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother?

Mickey Rourke was kicked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house due to “unacceptable language and behaviour” towards housemates JoJo Siwa, Ella Rae Wise and Chris Hughes during the six days he was in the house.

The first incident occurred when he started a conversation with JoJo about her sexuality, telling her that he "could tell" that she was attracted to girls.

In the garden, in the presence of other housemates, Mickey then told JoJo: "If I stay in longer than four days you won't be gay anymore," before commenting: "I'll tie you up."

He then told Chris that he was planning on "voting the lesbian out," before using an offensive homophobic word to refer to the star.

Following the incident, Mickey was told by Big Brother that he had been given a warning, and he later apologised to JoJo.

JoJo Siwa was left hurt by Mickey Rourke's homophobic comments. Picture: ITV

While his behaviour appeared to have improved in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Mickey went on to make a sexual comment towards Ella on Saturday; when she told him "you need to come with me," he replied: "Come in you?"

Later the same day, Mickey became aggressive towards Chris during a CBB task, squaring up to him and hurling offensive words towards him before being called to the Diary Room.

ITV released a statement on Saturday which read: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

During the conversation in the Diary Room, Mickey apologised for his actions, saying: "I stepped over the line and I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. 'Cause I lost my temper, and I've been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I'm very sorry.

"I'm ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt. Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I'm sorry about that."