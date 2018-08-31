Celebrity Big Brother gets 11,000 Ofcom complaints about Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas 'punch'

By Emma Gritt

Roxanne Pallett accusing Ryan Thomas of 'punching her' has led to more than 11,000 people complaining over how the CBB situation was handled.

Ofcom have received 11,215 complaints about Roxanne Pallett accusing Ryan Thomas of "punching" her on Thursday night’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Roxanne, 35, wants Ryan, 34, booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house for being a "woman beater".

In scenes aired on last night's show, viewers saw the Emmerdale star burst in to tears in the Diary Room after play fighting with Ryan.

She said: "A boy who's punched me repeatedly, deliberately... he punched me like a boxer punches a bag.

"There was no banter, it wasn't a joke.

"I can't believe you're letting someone stay in that's done that, it's not on."

Big Brother assured her that they took her concerns seriously, and later gave the Corrie favourite a formal warning about his "unacceptable behaviour".

Calling him in to the Diary Room, Ryan was told: "We are issuing you with a formal warning, if repeated, we will have no choice but to remove you from the house."

Ryan accepted the warning, replying: "I think Roxanne knows there was not malice or anger."

But further scenes showed Roxanne, 35, returning to the Diary Room to beg for him to be booted from the house - and for her to sleep in a separate room.

She said: "I don't feel comfortable sleeping in the same room as Ryan.

"I can't believe you're letting him stay here. It's awful."

The incident occurred while Ryan was play fighting with her in the kitchen, and while it looked like gentle mucking about, Roxanne did say "Ow that hurt."

An Ofcom spokesperson told Heart.co.uk: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

