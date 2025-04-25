Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Celebrity Big Brother evictee Patsy Palmer revealed why she refuses to answer questions about Mickey Rourke following their famous broccoli clash.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer has defended her decision to stay silent during a string of awkward interviews following her eviction from the reality show.

The Eastenders actress, 52, was booted out the house earlier this week along with Angellica Bell and Ella Rae Wise, then spent the next few days being quizzed about her experience on live TV.

But when presenters made any mention of her former co-star Mickey Rourke, the soap star completely shut down and refused to make comment or answer any questions.

Not only did she leave CBB hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best squirming, even daytime TV legend Lorraine Kelly didn't know how to fill the dead air – but now Patsy has hit back and explained why she stayed tight-lipped.

Patsy famously iced out CBB hosts AJ and Will during her exit interview. Picture: ITV

Taking to social media to share her reasoning behind keeping quiet, she wrote: "There's nothing awkward about silence. It says it all!"

The mum-of-four followed her poignant post with a whole host of quotes and poems on Instagram Stories, all of which reinforced her 'powerful' mindset.

One said: "If you can't be kind, be quiet."

Another read: "When you focus on the good, the good increases."

While a third lengthy post preached: "I get to choose how I respond to my present environment. I get to choose the words I speak and the energy I bring.

"I get to choose whether to feed certain thoughts or gently shift my focus somewhere more productive.

"So I remind myself that I am more powerful than I realise. And even when I can't control everything around me, I can choose how I show up.

"And this choice is where my true power lies."

Patsy's icy demeanour when faced with questions about the Hollywood rebel, who was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house for offensive behaviour, came after the two came to blows over broccoli.

When the soap icon made dinner for her fellow housemates, Mickey, 72, revealed her cooking was 'bad', saying: "What do you know, you can't cook."

Patsy snapped back, visibly shocked by his response, saying: "I can't cook?"

To which Mickey replied: "No, not even a little bit."

Mickey upset Patsy on multiple occasions. Picture: ITV

Following the altercation, the actress-turned-DJ fled to the Diary Room and burst into tears.

She told Big Brother at the time: "Sorry. I tried to talk that one out but it didn't really work. I feel like I let myself down there and I don't want my reactions to be like that.

"I always want my kids to always stand up for themselves. Maybe it was just a joke - maybe I need to look at it like that. I need to try to rise above it. It doesn't mean I have to like him."