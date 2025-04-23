Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer refuses to speak during awkward exit interview

23 April 2025, 13:55

  • Celebrity Big Brother housemate Patsy Palmer refused to answer questions during her excruciating exit interview
  • The Eastenders actress gave AJ Odudu and Will Best the silent treatment when they quizzed her about broccoli
  • She was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday night, along with Angellica Bell and Ella Rae Wise
Patsy refused to answer hosts AJ and Will's questions.
Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Eastenders icon Patsy Palmer went totally silent on hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best when they brought up her broccoli drama with Mickey Rourke.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother star Patsy Palmer left viewers squirming on Tuesday evening when she gave hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best the silent treatment during her painfully awkward exit interview.

The Eastenders actress was voted out of the famous house during a tense triple eviction last night, which also saw fellow housemates Angellica Bell and Ella Rae Wise leave the show.

Although it seemed the iconic soap star was delighted to have been axed as she screamed with excitement waving goodbye to the final six, her positive energy evaporated when she was quizzed during the follow-up chat.

AJ and Will sat Patsy down for a live conversation about her experience on the ITV series, but the soap star shut down and left the presenters wriggling with awkwardness.

CBB - Awkward moment as Patsy Palmer fails to answer Will Best's question

The strained encounter came after viewers had taken a look at Patsy's highlights, when Will joked: "There were a few tricky moments you had to deal with in there.

"People complaining about your broccoli, that was one..."

Rather than laughing alongside the celebrity hosts, a hard-faced Patsy clammed up and remained completely silent as the camera hovered on her face.

Will waited for her to crack a smile but she was committed to keeping schtum, closing her lips and staring into his eyes with a hard expression.

"You don't want to talk about the broccoli do you...," said Will eventually after he was forced to fill the painful silence.

"Absolutely fair enough."

The soap actress remained stoney-faced as she dodged questions.
Picture: ITV

Another dead-air moment came and went, this time driving AJ mad with awkwardness until she decided to step in.

She asked: "Did it really upset you when Mickey complained to your face about the food?"

True to form, it took Patsy another few beats before she dryly replied: "Erm, not really that."

CBB hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were left squirming in their seats.
Picture: ITV

Patsy's decision to ice out the presenters came when they questioned her on the heated moment axed housemate Mickey Rourke criticised her cooking.

She fled to the Diary Room and burst into tears after the Hollywood actor, who was booted out of Celebrity Big Brother for offensive behaviour, told her: "What do you know, you can't cook."

"I can't cook?" a shocked Patsy gasped.

"No, not even a little bit," Mickey replied.

Patsy whipped back: "I hope that was a sarcastic joke."

