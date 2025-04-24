Patsy Palmer refuses to answer Lorraine’s question about Mickey Rourke in another awkward interview

Patsy left Lorraine to fill the awkward silence this time.
Patsy left Lorraine to fill the awkward silence this time. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

It's not the first time Celebrity Big Brother star Patsy Palmer has refused to comment on Mickey Rourke after they clashed over broccoli.

Celebrity Big Brother evictee Patsy Palmer has decided to stay silent once again after Lorraine Kelly mentioned Mickey Rourke during a live TV interview on Thursday morning.

The Hollywood rebel, 72, seemed to be a trigger for the Eastenders actress, 52, who totally shut down the moment he was brought up in conversation.

When the ITV host, 65, began talking about the controversial CBB housemate, who was booted out for offensive behaviour, Patsy flat-refused to comment and instead unleashed her hard stare.

Lorraine was left flustered, filling the painfully-awkward silence with a nervous laugh until she managed to compose herself and move on.

Patsy Palmer doesn't respond to Mickey reference as she talks CBB exit

Opening up about her experience on Celebrity Big Brother, Patsy, who was voted out in Tuesday's triple dumping, began: "You know what it's actually easier watching it, than being in it.

"Because you look back and you're like, 'Wow, it didn't look too hard' but it was really difficult."

Lorraine agreed, saying: "It would be because you don't know each other and you've still got to navigate all of that.

"Very early on they lost Mickey didn't they, very early on. I mean, what a strange fella that was."

The cheery daytime presenter was expecting a response from Patsy after these comments, but was met with dead air and an icy expression as the actress remained tight-lipped.

Looking visibly irritated by the topic, Patsy quietly muttered "mmm yeah", while Lorraine anxiously giggled before saying: "He quickly got found out and sent away."

The Eastenders actress shut down during the ITV interview.
The Eastenders actress shut down during the ITV interview. Picture: ITV

It's not the first time Patsy has chosen a toe-curling response to questions focusing on The Wrestler actor.

During her eviction interview, she intentionally iced out CBB hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best when they quizzed her on the former boxer.

There was obvious friction between the two celebrities during the show after Mickey slammed Patsy's broccoli cooking skills, which left her in floods of tears.

Since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, she has remained unenthused by the disgraced star's actions and has refused to acknowledge questions about him at every turn.

Lorraine was left squirming on the sofa.
Lorraine was left squirming on the sofa. Picture: ITV

Patsy has since hit back at her recurring decision to keep quiet when quizzed about Mickey, insisting there was nothing "awkward" about choosing to stay silent.

She took to Instagram to explain her reasoning to fans, writing: "There's nothing awkward about silence. It says it all!"

The soap star followed her revelation with a string of cryptic posts that talked about good energy and her ability to make "powerful choices".

One of her Stories read: "If you can't be kind, be quiet."

The soap star addressed her choice to keep schtum on Instagram.
The soap star addressed her choice to keep schtum on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

While another lengthy post said: "I get to choose how I respond to my present environment. I get to choose the words I speak and the energy I bring.

"I get to choose whether to feed certain thoughts or gently shift my focus somewhere more productive.

"So I remind myself that I am more powerful than I realise. And even when I can't control everything around me, I can choose how I show up.

"And this choice is where my true power lies."

