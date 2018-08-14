Who is Roxanne Pallett from Emmerdale? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant's age and relationship

Roxanne Pallett is one celebrity to have been confirmed for this year's Celebrity Big Brother - here's what we know about the Emmerdale actress including her relationships and rise to fame.

Newly engaged Roxanne Pallett, 35, is confirmed to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house 2018.

The actress is best known for playing Jo Sugden in Emmerdale, and recently made headlines after suffering injures from a horrific car crash when the vehicle she was driving ploughed into a wall at 40mph.

Who is Roxanne Pallett?

Roxanne was born in Carlisle Cumbria, and attended Liverpool John Moores University, where she studied a degree in media. Alongside her education, Roxanne also attended the Manchester School of Screen Acting at weekends, and went along to various auditions to make up for not perusing her stage school dreams.

Her last year of Uni saw her writing songs alongside former East 17 band member Tony Mortimer, and soon after she nabbed a recording contract and work in a TV show.

Despite the TV show failed to make it to screen, Roxanne had made a good enough impression in the industry to be snapped up by an agent and land the role as Joe Sugden in Emmerdale.

Roxanne starred in the soap for three years, and appeared in Waterloo Road, Casualty and horror movies Lake Placid 3 and Wrong Turn 6.

However, she recently revealed that she quit acting after enduring constant trolling about her appearance. She said: "I have been told to lose weight, get Botox and change my accent to get a casting.



"I wasn't prepared to do that. I don't feel appreciated as an actress so I am quitting the industry," she revealed.

In 2009 Roxanne placed fourth in reality show Dancing On Ice.



Is Roxanne Pallett engaged?

Roxanne recently announced she had gotten engaged to steelworker Lee Walton - just one week after meeting.

The couple met online and bonded over a mutual love of Elvis Presley before Lee spontaneously proposed. He didn't have a ring at the time, so the couple decide to get matching tattoos on their ring fingers instead.

Has Roxanne Pallett been in a car accident?

Roxanne was rushed to hospital after smashing into a wall at 40mph when driving round Hunmanby raceway.

Firefighters were called to the scene, where they spent two hours cutting her from the wreckage, before airlifting her to Hull Royal Infirmary 40 miles away.

Roxanne blacked out for 30 seconds at the time of the accident, and suffered severe bruising and two sprained wrists.

