Trisha Goddard shares brave reason she signed up for CBB despite terminal cancer battle

8 April 2025, 12:01

Trisha admitted she doesn’t want her CBB housemates to 'pity' her.
Trisha admitted she doesn’t want her CBB housemates to 'pity' her. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Trisha Goddard, 67, is battling incurable stage four breast cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trisha Goddard has revealed the brave reason why she decided to sign up for Celebrity Big Brother, despite battling stage four breast cancer.

The former talk show host, 67, confessed she had agreed to take part in the ITV reality show to send an important and inspirational message to terminal cancer patients.

When entering the iconic spy house alongside a string of famous faces on Monday night, the TV star opened up about her mission to prove that people with incurable illnesses can make the most of every opportunity.

Getting frank about her courageous approach to life, she told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: "Well, I've been asked to do it every single year, and I've always thought, 'Are you kidding me?'.

"Being on Big Brother would show people how you can live successfully with cancer and not be so scared of dying that you become scared of living. So that's why I'm doing it."

The ex-daytime TV presenter, who hosted Trisha from 1998 to 2004, spoke candidly about her terminal diagnosis, which she announced to the world in February 2024.

The mother-of-two revealed the breast cancer she previously beat had unfortunately returned, and she now faces a gruelling fight with secondary breast cancer – meaning the disease has spread to another part of the body.

Trisha is living with stage four terminal cancer but wants to live life to the fullest.
Trisha is living with stage four terminal cancer but wants to live life to the fullest. Picture: Instagram

Trisha, who shares daughters Billie and Madison with ex-husband Peter Gianfrancesco, explained: "You talk to people and you say you have stage four metastatic cancer. But there's stage four and there's stage four.

"You can have a few cells and you're stage four. You can have cancer in your brain, your heart, you know, God forbid, and you're stage four.

"So people hear metastatic and they don't think about the fact that there are people with metastatic breast cancer being treated by my oncologist who have been around for twenty years. So it's a huge thing.

"But people hear metastatic and it's terminal, which isn't used in the medical world, it's life limiting.

"You're written off and there's just pity towards you. Anyone going through it, and the Princess of Wales said it perfectly, you're living with uncertainty, but all you get is pity.

"I can categorically tell you there are lots of people in lots of industries who are living with cancer who've never said a word for that reason.

"I was doing something the other day and a person revealed to me that they were about to go and get their treatment plan, they were whispering and said, 'I can't let anybody else know about this because I might lose my job.' That's so wrong.'"

Trisha will receive cancer treatment during her stint in the CBB house.
Trisha will receive cancer treatment during her stint in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

Trisha, who occasionally appears as a panellist on Good Morning Britain, confessed that although her type of cancer is incurable, she doesn't want "pity" from her fans or fellow CBB housemates.

She added: "There's the other thing where people find out and they tell you about their mother who went through it and went through hell, they'll tell you the horror stories.

"And you're telling me this, why? Or I get the pity head nod, or they talk about me and my 'battle', how I'm 'fighting this'.

"That pi**** me off. It pi**** 90 per cent of us off because we're not battling or fighting. We're sitting on the end of a drip or something, you know, 'be strong' or 'don't give in'."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Stacey and Joe come to blows in episode two of their reality show.

Stacey Solomon left frustrated after Joe Swash lets kids cause chaos at Pickle Cottage

Mickey Rourke's appearance has changed over the years

Mickey Rourke before and after: His plastic surgery transformation explained

The all-star line-up for a new series of Beatles films has been announced.

The Beatles film: Who is playing John, Ringo, Paul and George?

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of ‘confirmed’ housemates

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot have sparked dating rumours

MAFS Australia’s Jamie breaks silence on Eliot dating rumours after couple grow close

Married at First Sight

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui have got engaged after her relationship with Ryan ended

MAFS Australia groom Ryan's brutal response to Jacqui and Clint's shock engagement

Married at First Sight

Jesy Nelson has been very open with the emotional pregnancy journey

Jesy Nelson pregnancy latest: Twins' due date, genders and TTTS diagnosis explained

Fans have questioned the actor's thick head of hair in recent years.

Has Joe Swash had a hair transplant? Actor's thick new locks explained

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Georges claimed he was dating Ekin-Su when she entered the villa.

Ekin-Su was in 'secret relationship' with MAFS' Georges during Love Island All Stars

Ed Sheeran has revealed his tour dates in 2025

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? His 2025 dates revealed

Music

Ed Sheeran has revealed what Azizam means

Ed Sheeran explains ‘Azizam’ meaning and message behind Persian lyrics

Music

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Music

Danny Beard's personal life has been revealed

Danny Beard facts: Drag queen's age, partner, pronouns and TV appearances revealed

Chesney Hawkes private life has been revealed

Chesney Hawkes facts: Singer's age, net worth, wife, children and famous father revealed

Michael Fabricant's personal life has been revealed

Michael Fabricant facts: Politician's age, partner, career and hair explained

Patsy Palmer's age, acting career, husband, children and LA life explained

Patsy Palmer facts: EastEnders star's age, career, husband, children and LA life explained

JoJo Siwa's personal life has been revealed

JoJo Siwa facts: Singer's age, net worth, height, partner and career revealed

Daley Thompson's family life has been revealed

Daley Thompson facts: Olympic legend's age, family, net worth, career and tough childhood revealed