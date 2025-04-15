What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand? Celebrity Big Brother secret message revealed

15 April 2025, 14:01

What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand?
What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Celebrity Big Brother viewers think they have worked out what JoJo Siwa wrote on Chris Hughes hand during their late-night chat, amid suspicions the pair could be more than friends.

JoJo Siwa, 21, and Chris Hughes, 32, added to speculation that there may be a romantic element to their close friendship when the American popstar wrote a coded message on her housemate's hand in the early hours of the morning.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have watched over the past week as JoJo and Chris became closer and more tactile with one another, with many branding their behaviour with each other as "flirty".

On Monday night's episode of CBB, April 14, we watched as JoJo lay on the floor next to Chris' bed, waking him up before drawing out a message on his hand - something that is prohibited in the Big Brother house.

After she wrote her message, JoJo said to Chris: "It makes sense, just think about it," before the Love Islander turned over, laughing, placing his hands on his face.

So, what did JoJo really write on Chris' hand? Here's what we know so far as the star claims it had "nothing to do with nominations".

JoJo took Chris' hand and wrote something on it during a late-night conversation
JoJo took Chris' hand and wrote something on it during a late-night conversation. Picture: ITV

What did JoJo Siwa really write on Chris Hughes' hand?

At the moment, it is not clear what JoJo Siwa wrote on Chris Hughes' hand during their late-night conversation. JoJo will, however, tell housemates in Tuesday's episode (April 15) that the message was "not about nominations."

Despite the lack of information, fans of the show recon they have worked out the meaning behind the message, and there's a variety of suggestions over what was written.

Some people think that JoJo may have noticed Ella's dislike towards her and Chris, due to their close bond, with one commenting: "JoJo could have noticed how Ella has been acting towards Chris and was telling him, and spelling it out so nobody would hear."

Others are convinced JoJo was asking to get into bed with Chris, writing: "I think she’s asked to share the same bed as she said 'think about it, it makes sense'."

One theory is that she wrote on his hand: "I ❤️ U," while another speculates that JoJo could have written on her hand that she nominated Patsy and Ella with a 'P' and 'E'.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in bed one morning in the Celebrity Big Brother house
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in bed one morning in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

We do know that Big Brother have punished both Chris and JoJo for breaking the rules of the house with the exchange. In a message shared on social media, the show wrote: "📣 RULE BREAK ALERT 📣 At 1:59 am JoJo wrote messages on Chris’ hand in secret. Big Brother has decided their punishment… They both must speak through a megaphone for all to hear until further notice 🫣 #CBBUK #CBBLL."

During Tuesday night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, we will watch the fallout after Chris and JoJo are exposed for sharing secret messages. As the information is announced to all the housemates, JoJo "swears" that the message "had nothing to do with nominations."

Despite this, their fellow housemates are furious, sharing their annoyance at the pair during a conversation in the bedroom, Ella says: “I told you they’ve been having secret conversations," to which Daley replies: "But that’s not a punishment, that’s a punishment for us. They’re laughing because they’re annoying us."

Angelica adds: “Big Brother likes to put a cat amongst the pigeons," to which Danny replies: “A cat amongst the pigeons? That’s two massively loud hyenas amongst a flock of doves."

Daley then says: “You know it’s part of the plan. Every time they get a punishment and all that, they get the airtime.”

