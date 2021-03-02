Who is in the cast of Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant?

What celebs will appear on Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant and does it air on MTV?

If you've polished off Married At First Sight Australia and are on the hunt for a new reality show, Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant will answer your prayers very soon.

The nine-part series follows six celeb parents-to-be as they prepare for their new arrival.

Viewers will see the highs and lows of the couples' journeys, from scans and baby showers to them bringing their newborn home.

Craig Orr, Vice President, Original Content & Development, ViacomCBS Networks International Youth & Entertainment Brands, said: "With the phenomenal success of Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant, MTV has brought its audiences incredible stories of birth and motherhood. This series follows an inspirational cast of celebs at their most intimate - as we follow them from bump, to birth and beyond!"

Here's your need-to-know on which celebs are in the line-up...

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield

Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson will appear on the show wiith her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

The couple welcomed their son Noah into the world earlier this year, with Charlotte confirming the news on Instagram on the birthday of her late father, Les Dawson.

Who is in the Celebrity Bumps cast? Picture: MTV/BEEM

Charlotte Dawson will appear on Celebrity Bumps. Picture: MTV/BEEM

Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow

Former TOWIE star Shelby and her fiancé Sam will also appear on the show.

The couple welcomed their baby Abel Ashley into the world last November, with Sam calling Shelby an "absolute soldier" after the birth.

Shelby wrote on Instagram: ""Abel Ashley Mucklow 💙 Born 15.11.20 Weighing 7.3lb 🍼 Our perfect baby boy 👶🏼.

Shelby and Sam will appear on Celebrity Bumps. Picture: MTV/BEEM

Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Vieira

Love Island star Marcel and his girlfriend Rebecca will also appear on the series.

The pair welcomed their baby boy Roman earlier this year, with Marcel writing on Instagram: "He’s literally the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen... Soooo Handsome 😍 I can’t wait for you all to meet him."

Marcel and Rebecca will appear in Celebrity Bumps. Picture: MTV/BEEM

Perri-Shakes-Drayton and Mike Edwards

Former Olympian Perri-Shakes-Drayton and Big Brother Nigeria star Mike Edwards welcomed their baby Matthew last year in August.

She announced the news on Instagram, writing: "AND THEN THERE WERE 3...Thank you for all the messages We The Edwards are definitely feeling the love for our new bundle of joy."

Perri-Shakes-Drayton and Mike Edwards will appear on Celebrity Bumps. Picture: MTV/BEEM

Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church

Jake Quickenden and girlfriend Sophie Church will also feature, and the couple welcomed their first baby earlier this week.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Jake wrote: "ITS A BOY 💙..... meet Leo Oliver Quickenden. I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more, I already know you’re an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!"

Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church will appear on Celebrity Bumps. Picture: MTV/BEEM

Kate Lawler and Martin

Big Brother winner Kate and her fiancé Martin will also appear in the show.

The couple welcomed their baby girl Noa Daisy into the world last month, with Kate writing on Instagram: "We are so happy to be home and want to thank you for all your messages of love. I'm so sorry if we've not responded but the past five days have been completely unexpected and overwhelming."

Kate and her fiancé Martin will appear on the show. Picture: MTV/BEEM

Celebrity Bumps airs on MTV at 8pm on Wednesday 3 March

