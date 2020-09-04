Celebrity Gogglebox's Daisy May Cooper updates fans after 'traumatic birth' of baby boy

Daisy May Cooper has given birth to her first child. Picture: Instagram

Actress Daisy May Cooper has opened up about her 'traumatic few days' after an emergency Caesarean.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Daisy May Cooper welcomed her second child on Wednesday with a sweet message on Instagram.

The This Country actress shared a photo alongside her husband Will Weston as they proudly showed off their beaming at his son laying on Daisy's chest.

She wrote alongside it: “The bubba has landed and he's absolutely perfect. ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍”.

Daisy then went on to update her followers on the ‘traumatic few days’ after the birth of her little one, and revealed she was still being cared for in Gloucester Delivery Suite.

On Thursday, she wrote: "Cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh for all they are doing for our little bubba and me.

"Its been quite a traumatic few days and they have gone above and beyond. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

And fans were quick to share their concern, as one wrote: “Much love Daisy and your little man ❤️”

Another said: “Sorry to hear you’ve had a difficult time ❤️ but I am glad you are both being looked after & hope you can be home together soon x”

While a third added: “Hope you're all doing ok ... he is beautiful!!! Well done all ❤️❤️❤️❤️ “

Daisy later thanked her midwife for ‘practically saving her life’ during her emergency cesarean.

She penned: “This incredible midwife @debtay6 practically saved my life when I had an emergency c section with pip in 2018, and yesterday she helped me from being consumed by my own farts when I was in agony with trapped wind. 😂😂😂

She added: “Feel so blessed to know this superhero and all the other incredible midwives who had looked after me and made me laugh through all the uncomfort.”

Daisy first announced her pregnancy back in March with a snap of her ultrasound scan on Instagram. She and husband Will are already mum and dad to daughter Pip.

The star shot to fame after co-creating and starring as Kerry in BBC comedy This Country with her brother Charlie.

Her dad Paul Cooper also stars in the series, and sat alongside her during the most recent series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

