All the identities of The Masked Singer finalists as Sausage is crowned winner

Sausage has won The Masked Singer! Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer winner has been crowned, and all the contestants have now been revealed...

Tonight, The second series of The Masked Singer UK sadly came to an end - with an incredible final seeing Badger, Sausage, and Robin compete to be crowned champion.

After all of the characters performed their first songs, it was Robin who received the lowest number of audience votes - and he was placed third in the competition.

As many viewers guessed, it was bookies' favourite Aston Merrygold!

Aston Merrygold came third in The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Speaking about his decision to do the show, he said: "It's been brilliant, I've loved it."

Badger and Sausage then sang their final songs - and the audience voted for their favourite.

Badger and Sausage were in the bottom two. Picture: ITV

After a tense vote, it was Sausage who was crowned winner of the series.

It was then Badger's turn to be unmasked, and it turned out it was US singer Ne-Yo!

Ne-Yo was unmasked as Badger! Picture: ITV

Speaking to Rita Ora, who he knows, he joked: "How did it take you so long?"

He revealed that he disguised his voice at the start, but then decided to use his own after realising they had no idea who he was.

Speaking about his time on the show, he said: "I've had so much fun with this, I really have. It was a great experience."

It was then winner Sausage's turn to remove her mask - and it was Joss Stone!

Joss Stone was Sausage! Picture: ITV

None of the judges guessed correctly, and were shocked by the revelation.

It was also revealed that she did the entire show while pregnant.

She said: "This has been the funniest, most hilarious show I've ever done. I've laughed so much!"

Her identity was a huge surprise to some viewers - with many convinced it was Sheridan Smith throughout.

One person tweeted: "FOR THE WHOLE SERIES I THOUGHT SAUSAGE WAS SHERIDAN SMITH".

Another said: "Joss Stone.... Sausage... FLOORED! was convinced it was Sheridan Smith."

Sheridan has also responded to the rumours, saying: "Well there you have it! I am very flattered that for 8 weeks some of you thought it was me, although I do very much love eating chips & sausage with gravy x well done Joss Stone!"

Well there you have it! I am very flattered that for 8 weeks some of you thought it was me, although I do very much love eating chips & sausage with gravy 😂x well done Joss Stone! 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/0xzOBwOk7m — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) February 13, 2021

The incredible series has also seen Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), Swan (Martine McCutcheon), Grandfather Clock (Glenn Hoddle), Bush Baby (John Thomson), Blob (Sir Lenny Henry), Viking (Morten Harket), Dragon (Sue Perkins, and Harlequin (Gabrielle) be unmasked.

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer 'to arrive in the UK this year'