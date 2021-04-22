Celebrity Masterchef 2021 full line-up - including Katie Price and Joe Swash

22 April 2021, 12:25 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 12:36

The full Celebrity Masterchef line up has been revealed
The full Celebrity Masterchef line up has been revealed. Picture: BBC
Heart reporter

Celebrity Masterchef full line-up: who are the contestants on Celebrity Masterchef this year?

The full Celebrity Masterchef line-up has been released, and it looks absolutely incredible.

The famous faces set to battle it out include include Katie Price, Joe Swash, Megan McKenna and Kem Cetinary, and we can't wait to see what they have in store.

Celebrity Masterchef series editor Katie Attwood said: "This year's line-up promises a huge amount of humour and entertainment.

"Lockdown has proved productive for our famous faces' culinary skills and we are set to see some exceptional talent and astonishing dishes as the celebrities swap their day jobs for a spot in the MasterChef kitchen."

The full line-up is below:

Katie Price

Katie Price
Katie Price. Picture: PA

Announcing the news on Instagram, Katie wrote: "It has been said that I could burn a cup of tea....this should be interesting".

Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna
Megan McKenna. Picture: PA

Megan McKenna has swapped TOWIE for the kitchen and will be hoping to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallis.

Duncan James

Duncan James
Duncan James. Picture: BBC

Former Blue singer Duncan wrote on Instagram: "Super excited to announce that I will be taking part in this year celeb @masterchefuk for @bbcone along side my bestie @rita_simonsofficial #masterchefuk."

Bez

Bez
Bez. Picture: BBC

Happy Mondays star Bez has also signed up for Celebrity MasterChef and is no stranger to reality TV after appearing on Gogglebox last year.

Jo Swash

Jo Swash
Jo Swash. Picture: BBC

I'm A Celebrity and EastEnders star Joe Swash has got a lot on his plate having just moved house with fiancée Stacey Solomon. But he's ready to prove his skills in the kitchen.

Munya Chawawa

Munya Chawawa
Munya Chawawa. Picture: BBC

Munya Chawawa is a comedian and actor who is known for his portrayal of characters such as a posh drill rapper called "Unknown P" and the chef "Jonny Oliver".

Kem Cetinay

Kem Cetinay
Kem Cetinay. Picture: BBC

Former Love Island winner Kem knows his way around a reality TV program, having made it all the way to the final of Dancing on Ice in 2019. Will he be as successful in the kitchen?

Su Pollard

Su Pollard
Su Pollard. Picture: BBC

TV lovers will recognise Su for her role in the BAFTA-winning Perry & Croft sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, and she has gone on to star in countless shows over her 45 year career.

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe
Johannes Radebe. Picture: BBC

After the nation fell in love with professional dancer Johannes on Strictly Come Dancing, he is now trying his hand at Celebrity Masterchef.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid
Nabil Abdulrashid. Picture: BBC

Nabil is a comedian who previously appeared on Britain's Got Talent. He wrote on Instagram: "I’m not quite celebrity nor am I really a chef but I am however the grandmaster! Catch me on #celebritymasterchef2021."

Patrick Grant

Patrick Grant
Patrick Grant. Picture: BBC

Fashion designer Patrick James Grant is the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and is hoping his creativity will serve him well.

Michelle Collins

Michelle Collins
Michelle Collins. Picture: BBC

Actress Michelle has swapped the drama of EastEnders and Coronation Street for the Masterchef kitchen.

Melanie Sykes

Melanie Sykes
Melanie Sykes. Picture: BBC

Presenter Mel has some experience in the kitchen and has hosted cooking shows including Humble Pie, with chef Marco Pierre White, and Let’s Do Lunch with Gino D’Acampo. 

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox
Kadeena Cox. Picture: BBC

Kadeena Cox, MBE is used to performing well under pressure and has previously competed in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events.

Rita Simons

Rita Simons
Rita Simons. Picture: BBC

Former EastEnders actress Rita has left behind Roxy Mitchell and will be taking on the Masterchef challenge.

Penny Lancaster

Penny Lancaster
Penny Lancaster. Picture: BBC

Model, photographer and presenter Penny has admitted she 'only started cooking properly in lockdown'.

Gavin Esler

Gavin Esler
Gavin Esler. Picture: BBC

Journalist Gavin William has also signed up to star on the 2021 series of Celebrity Masterchef.

Melissa Johns

Melissa Johns
Melissa Johns. Picture: BBC

Melissa Johns is best known for recently playing Hannah Taylor in Mike Bartlett’s BBC One drama LIFE and Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street.

Dion Dublin

Dion Dublin
Dion Dublin. Picture: BBC

He might be skilful on the football pitch, but will sports star Dion be able to handle the heat of the kitchen?

Will Kirk

Will Kirk
Will Kirk. Picture: BBC

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk is hoping to use his attention to detail to impress the judges.

