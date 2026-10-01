Celebrity Traitors 2026 start time and episode schedule revealed

1 October 2026, 08:00

The Celebrity Traitors is back for 2026 with a star-studded line-up
The Celebrity Traitors is back for 2026 with a star-studded line-up. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

When does the next episode of Celebrity Traitors come out? And how many times a week is it on? Here's everything you need to know on how to watch Claudia Winkleman and this year's line-up.

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The highly-anticipated The Celebrity Traitors 2026 is officially about to return to our TV screens and the British public could not be happier about it.

Seeing the return of Claudia Winkleman and this year's fabulous line-up, which includes Ross Kemp, James Blunt, Maya Jama and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, we're set for another epic series of faithfuls vs. traitors.

But what time is The Celebrity Traitors on? And how long is the episode? Like in previous series, viewers will be able to get a double dose of drama from inside the castle every week.

Here's everything you need to know when it comes to how to watch this year including when the next episode is on.

Claudia Winkleman is back hosting a double dose of The Celebrity Traitors each week
Claudia Winkleman is back hosting a double dose of The Celebrity Traitors each week. Picture: Getty

What time is The Celebrity Traitors 2026 on and how long is it on for?

Returning to our screens on October 1st, Claudia is back in the famous and beautiful Scottish castle at 8pm.

For the debut episode, it will be on for a total of one hour and 15minutes, meaning it finishes at 9:15pm.

When is the next episode of The Celebrity Traitors on?

Luckily, after the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors, viewers won't have long to wait until the next instalment as it's on Friday night at 8pm. This will be another 60minutes of lies, deceit and fake friendships from inside the castle.

After that, Claudia will be back every Thursday and Friday on BBC1 at 8pm.

When is The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked?

If the episode doesn't quite scratch your treacherous itch, then you can catch Ed Gamble on the spin-off show after every episode.

He will be joined by celebrity fans, former contestants and the banished stars from this series each week.

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