The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start date and time confirmed

Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Claudia Winkleman is returning to the famous Scottish castle with a brand new line-up of stars – so when does the new series of Celebrity Traitors air? Here's what we know.

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The Celebrity Traitors 2 is the most highly-anticipated TV show returning this autumn as Claudia Winkleman heads back to the Scottish Highlands with a new cast of showbiz stars.

Following the huge success of the first series, which saw Alan Carr fool some of the best celebrity faithfuls, fans have been desperate to know when season two starts.

And now, with an official confirmed start date, it won't be long until the likes of Love Island's Maya Jama, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Rob Beckett take on the famous game of deceit.

Plus, if the line-up wasn't exciting enough, The Celebrity Traitors has also just dropped their first sneak-peak into the episodes and it looks chilling to say the least.

The Celebrity Traitors was filmed earlier this year with all of the famous faces sworn to secrecy over what happens until the show actually airs - now it's time to mark your calendars.

The Celebrity Traitors began in 2025 and was an instant success. Picture: BBC

What is The Celebrity Traitors start date?

With excitement over the air date at an all-time high, it has been confirmed The Celebrity Traitors will return to our screens on October 1st.

Not only that, they also confirmed the start time is 8pm too so you can quite literally mark the evening off in your diaries. There will also be an extended episode for the start date.

They wrote on Instagram: "Fame won’t save them... Watch #TheCelebrityTraitors from 1 Oct.

"Host Claudia Winkleman will welcome an eclectic mix of people and personalities ranging from BAFTA and BRIT award winners through to social media stars plus some of the UK’s most cherished actors, comedians, presenters and beyond as the celebrities question who they can and can’t really trust, figure out who deserves to be banished and try to discover which of them is plotting murder under the cover of darkness."

Earlier this month, fans were convinced The Celebrity Traitors would have a September start date after Joe Marler from series one appeared to break the embargo on a podcast. He said: "What is it, September 23, the next series?"

His guest Richard Osman responded: "By the way, to point out, it’s absolutely embargoed that it starts on September 23rd."

In 2025, the first The Celebrity Traitors debuted on Wednesday 8th October at 9pm which means it has a slightly earlier launch date.

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors line-up?

2025 brought a fantastic cast including Paloma Faith, Tom Daly, Charlotte Church and Kate Garraway.

For 2026, the line up has exceeded expectations. Going in as a faithful or traitor are:

Amol Rajan – Journalist

Bella Ramsey – Actor

James Acaster – Comedian

James Blunt – Singer/songwriter

Jerry Hall – Model and actress

Joanne McNally – Comedian

Joe Lycett – Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor

King Kenny – Social media personality

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/former Little Mix member

Maya Jama – TV presenter

Michael Sheen – Actor and presenter

Miranda Hart – Actor

Myha’la – Actor

Professor Hannah Fry– Broadcaster and mathematician

Richard E. Grant – Actor

Rob Beckett – Comedian

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian

Ross Kemp – Actor and presenter

Sebastian Croft – Musician and actor

Sharon Rooney – Actor

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