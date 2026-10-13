Celebrity Traitors looks to sign huge star for 2027 series

The Celebrity Traitors producer has his sights set on a Hollywood heavyweight for a future series. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

By Giorgina Hamilton

Mission: Impossible star is top of Stephen Lambert’s wish list for a future series of The Celebrity Traitors, with the producer also hoping to recruit a major sporting name.

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The creator of The Celebrity Traitors has his sights set on a Hollywood heavyweight for a future series, hoping to persuade one of the world's biggest film stars to swap blockbuster stunts for backstabbing and suspicion.

Stephen Lambert, the television producer behind the BBC reality phenomenon, has named the 64-year-old film star Tom Cruise as his dream contestant for the programme’s third series.

Speaking about his ideal line-up, Stephen suggested the Top Gun star could bring some serious star power to the competition, while admitting he would also like to secure a major name from the sporting world.

Tom Cruise has built a career around blockbuster films and death-defying stunts. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his dream line up, he said: "Tom Cruise, maybe. And we would like to have a big sports star.”

However, signing up an elite athlete could prove difficult, with professional commitments likely to stand in the way. “If they are an active one, they have commitments,” Stephen added.

Cruise, best known for the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises, has built a career around blockbuster films and death-defying stunts.

A reality television appearance would represent a significant departure for the actor, who has never appeared in a television series.

His involvement would also be a major casting coup for The Celebrity Traitors, which has established itself as a showcase for recognisable faces willing to put their reputations on the line.

The spin-off has already attracted an impressive roster of performers, including Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant, broadcaster and comedian Sir Stephen Fry, and veteran actress Celia Imrie.

The Celebrity Traitors has already attracted an impressive roster of performers, including Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Comedian Sir Stephen Fry appeared on the first series of The Celebrity Traitors in 2025. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Sporting personalities have also proved their worth in the game. Olympic diver Tom Daley has appeared in the wider celebrity line-up, while former England rugby international Joe Marler made it to the final of the show's first celebrity series in 2025.

Across the Atlantic, the American edition of the show has featured Olympic champions Ryan Lochte and Tara Lipinski, WWE star Nikki Garcia and former heavyweight boxing world champion Deontay Wilder.

Yet it is the show's psychological warfare, rather than its celebrity credentials alone, that Stephen believes keeps viewers hooked.

He attributed its popularity to what he described as “dramatic irony”: the audience knows which contestants are secretly working as traitors, while the remaining players must attempt to uncover their identities.

He told the Radio Times: "It’s the pleasure that we know more than the protagonists – we know who is lying. And it’s fun to try and watch people work out who the liars are."

The Celebrity Traitors began back on our TV screens in October 2026. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

For celebrities accustomed to managing their public image, the experience can be particularly uncomfortable. The format forces contestants into a high-pressure environment where suspicion, deception and alliances can quickly expose their personalities.

“Celebrities find it uncomfortable because they have so little control,” Stephen said, adding the immersive nature of the game means participants can “show how they really are”.

He also noted famous contestants are acutely aware of how they might appear to audiences.

The producer believes the show's growing reputation has made casting easier, with potential participants increasingly keen to take part after seeing the previous series.

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“The fact that so many famous people did it last year meant they all wanted to do it this year,” he said.

The current series, filmed in the Scottish Highlands, features former model Jerry Hall and Welsh actor Michael Sheen, among other familiar faces.

Its opening episode attracted nine million viewers, underlining the scale of its appeal.

For now, the prospect of Tom Cruise star trying to identify a room full of secret liars is firmly a dream casting scenario rather than a confirmed appearance. But watch this space...

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