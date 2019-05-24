Celebs Go Dating series 7 - when does it start, who is in the line-up and are Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson back as agents?

Fans are eager for another fix of the drama-packed dating series that helps reality stars find love. Picture: Channel 4

Love Island winner Jack Fincham is rumoured for the E4 dating show, along with TOWIE's Lauren Goodger, Blue singer Lee Ryan and Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry.

Celebs Go Dating is reportedly returning for a seventh season this autumn!

The E4 dating show is set to follow a brand new group of unlucky-in-love stars as they date members of the public in the hope of finding romance.

Viewers are eager for another fix of the drama-packed series that gives reality fans a glimpse of the ups and downs famous faces go through on their quest for 'the one'.

And as the Celebrity Dating Agency prepares to open its doors for another round of first dates and relationship dramas, we take a look at who’s rumoured for the line-up.

When does Celebs Go Dating start?

Although the popular show hasn’t officially been confirmed for another series, since its launch in 2016 the Celebrity Dating Agency has been signing stars up to its books twice a year.

We think it’s safe to say that viewers can expect the seventh season to hit screens in autumn this year.

Who will star in Celebs Go Dating series 7?

E4 bosses haven’t released a statement about who is taking part in the upcoming series, but that hasn’t stopped TV whispers as the line-up has reportedly been leaked.

So who are the rumoured contestants?

Jack Fincham

Following his public split from Dani Dyer in April this year, Jack Fincham has been tipped for the upcoming series.

At the time of his break-up, an insider told The Sun Online: "This is the perfect opportunity for Jack. He'll be back on the dating scene in the wake of a difficult break-up.

"But he'll also get a huge payday from Celebs Go Dating and weeks in the spotlight on a show that everyone loves. It's a win-win.

"Bosses think Jack would be a great addition - not least because everyone will be desperate to see what sort of girl he'll go for after Dani."

Megan Barton-Hanson and Zara McDermott

With every single one of Jack's fellow Islanders calling time on their relationship since the final last summer, it’s likely that some of his co-stars will feature in the line-up, too.

Megan, who split from Wes Nelson in February 2019, and Zara, who broke things off with Adam Collard the same month, are both rumoured to be joining the much-anticipated season 7.

Lauren Goodger

Ex TOWIE star Lauren Goodger is allegedly set to feature on the E4 show.

A TV source said: “Joining the Celebs Go Dating agency is a big deal for Lauren.

“She hasn’t always had the best experiences with men and it’s been a while since she’s done reality TV.

“There’s lots of intrigue in her love life and all her fans want is for Lauren to find the man of her dreams and settle down."

Lee Ryan

There’s speculation that Blue singer and father-of-two Lee Ryan is also hoping to find love on the show.

The pop star, 35, has been dubbed a “womaniser” in the past but now hopes to meet someone special and settle down.

“Lee is always unpredictable and makes great TV. He's 35 and hopes the agents can help him find a suitable match," said the source.

Nathan Henry

Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry has been tipped for the dating show.

He split from his long-term boyfriend Craig earlier this year and admitted the break-up devastated him.

Nathan said: "It's been horrible. At first, it was awful, I had to talk through the break-up and go through the emotions of it.

"I was still really upset and down about it, a lot happens, basically on this series I go through an emotional journey."

Which dating agents will star in the next series?

The dating agent line-up has had a makeover in recent years but as show bosses are keeping schtum over the contestants, it’s no surprise they haven’t confirmed the experts either.

However if last season is anything to go by, smooth operator Paul Carrick Brunson and love guru Anna Williamson will be helping celebs find love once more, along with sidekick – all-singing, all-dancing receptionist Tom Read Wilson.