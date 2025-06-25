Celebs Go Dating expert Eden Blackman dies aged 57 after 'long illness'

25 June 2025, 09:25

Celebs Go Dating star Eden has died
Celebs Go Dating star Eden has died. Picture: Instagram/@edenblackman

By Hope Wilson

The loved ones of Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman have revealed his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebs Go Dating expert Eden Blackman has died at the age of 57 after a "long illness."

His loved ones took to Instagram to reveal the news, writing: "We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace.

"Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure."

They continued: "Music was his first love and constant companion, a pulse that shaped who he was, and he carved his path through that world with instinct, passion and deep care for the people he worked with."

Eden Blackman's death was announced on Instagram
Eden Blackman's death was announced on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@edenblackman

The statement added: "Later he brought that same energy and wild spark to television, helping others shine. He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best.

"To know Eden was to be caught in his orbit - fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life. He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always.

"We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness 🤍"

Eden Blackman starred with Nadia Essex on Celebs Go Dating
Eden Blackman starred with Nadia Essex on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4

Eden's Celeb Go Dating co-stars were quick to send their condolences, with Tom Read Wilson writing: "This is so very sad. I will always be hugely grateful for his kindness and generosity of spirit. My deepest condolences at this heartbreaking time. Xx"

Paul C Brunson added: "Sending love and deepest condolences. I never met Eden, but we were forever linked through Celebs Go Dating. He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it. May he rest in paradise. 🤍"

With Anna Williamson penning: "So sorry to hear this. Eden was always incredibly kind and supportive to me and I am truly so sad to hear of his passing. My love goes out to all of his family and friends. ❤️

Eden Blackman's comment section was filled with somber messages
Eden Blackman's comment section was filled with somber messages. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

Eden first rose to fame as an expert on Celebs Go Dating in 2016 alongside Nadia Essex and Tom Read Wilson.

In 2018 Eden chose to leave the show, stating: "I’m immensely proud of the show’s success but after four great series, it’s now time for me to fully commit to my other projects - 2018 will see me relaunch my dating app 'Would Like to Meet' and also marks the 18th year of my music PR agency - these remain my biggest passions and take up a great deal of my time.

"On top of this, I’m also in the process of developing a further new business that is yet to be announced… so it’s a really exciting time. I’m thankful to everyone at Lime Pictures and C4 for the opportunity.

"I’ve had a great time and following its best-rated series to date, wish them nothing but more success for the show moving forwards."

