TV channel playing Christmas films 24/7 set to launch this month

Christmas films will be played 24/7 on this TV channel. Picture: Alamy

There’s a TV channel which will exclusively be playing Christmas movies set to launch this month.

It might only be September, but it’s never too early for some festive cheer, is it?

Well, one TV channel is wasting no time getting into the spirit as it will be playing nothing but Christmas films next month.

Home Alone will hopefully play on the Christmas channel. Picture: Alamy

That means you will soon get to watch the likes of The Grinch, Love Actually and The Holiday all day, every day.

GREAT! Movies Christmas will temporarily replace GREAT! Movies Classic from Thursday, September 23 all the way through to Tuesday, January 4.

The line up includes ‘Christmas classics’ as well as themes such as 'Christmas Presents' and 'Christmas Comedy Capers'.

The channel - which is available for free on Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat - will also have some exclusive premieres including Mariah Carey's A Christmas Melody.

Mariah Carey's new Christmas film will play on GREAT! Movies Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Other new movies include Just In Time For Christmas, Call Me Claus, and Crazy For Christmas.

While we’re hoping the likes of The Holiday, Miracle on 34th Street and It’s A Wonderful Life will also make the cut.

The channel is made available by TV network Narrative Entertainment, which also includes GREAT! movies and GREAT! TV.

This comes after some shops across the UK have started to put their Christmas decorations out for sale.

Shoppers have been taking to Twitter this week to share their annoyance after seeing festive decorations in The Range stores.

According to reports, summer decorations are being taken down and staff have been seen unpacking Christmas trees.

One person took to Twitter to complain, posting: "You may be joking, but in The Range today they were taking down summer stuff and unpacking Christmas trees and decorations...."

Another wrote: "I saw the range putting Christmas trees out today and honestly that’s me done for 2021."