Chaos at the Brit Awards as Jack Whitehall knocks wine over Harry Styles' yellow suit

18 February 2020, 21:55 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 22:15

The host had been flirting up a storm with the former One Direction star and Lizzo when things suddenly got out of hand...

Harry Styles ended up soaked in wine after pal Jack Whitehall got over excited at the Brit Awards.

The comedian, 31, took a pew next to the former One Direction star during the glitzy awards bash, but will likely be getting a dry cleaning bill in the post after soaking the fashion-loving singer in booze.

The sticky situation unfolded after Harry, 26, tricked Jack in to drinking neat tequila from a wine glass.

Clearly trying not to gag, he turned to Harry's pal Lizzo for some back-up... who promptly necked the whole glass.

In the most rock'n'roll moment of the entire ceremony, Harry stood up to cheer his pal's drinking prowess as Jack enthusiastically banged the table with his fists.

Harry was in a jubilant mood... until his suit got ruined
Harry was in a jubilant mood... until his suit got ruined. Picture: ITV
Harry Styles got soaked live on TV - and clearly couldn't believe it
Harry Styles got soaked live on TV - and clearly couldn't believe it. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

Then, as if in slow motion, people at home watched on in shock as one glass filled with wine began vibrating manically on the table - and tipped over Harry's yellow Marc Jacobs suit as he took back his seat.

As Jack - oblivious - continued to gurn and yell, Harry looked around the table for a glimmer of support... but was left hanging as the revelry continued around him.

Jack then realised what he had done and uttered, "I've ruined his suit!" as the adverts started.

There's no chance Harry will have to go to the afterparty in a damp outfit, it was his third look of the night.

Check out Harry's red carpet look here - and if you love it, vote for it to be the best outfit of the Brit Awards 2020.

