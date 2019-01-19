Cheryl reveals she’ll dance LIVE on The Greatest Dancer – here’s when

The pop star is set to perform alongside contestants next month when the BBC talent show goes live

Cheryl’s new role as dance captain on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer may have her judging the talent, but the pop star has revealed that she will also be taking to the stage to perform live as part of the competition.

The former X Factor judge, 35, told The One Show that both she and fellow judge Oti Mabuse, 28, will be dancing alongside the contestants in the show’s shock twist that kicks in once the audition stages are over.

The Girls Aloud singer said: “When we get to the live's we’re going to be dancing."

"I don't know if I'm gonna be told off for saying that, but we are dancing."

Cheryl has been criticised by viewers in the past who have claimed that she doesn’t have enough dance experience to be part of the panel, which also features Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti and Broadway-trained Glee star Matthew Morrison.

But she explained to presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones that she “never thinks about her dance history” and just focuses on the performers in front of her.

"I'm just sat there constantly wowed. I'm never really thinking about my dance history but when we get to the live shows we are going to be dancing with our contestants."

The mum-of-one also let slip who she really believes the world’s greatest dancer is, saying: “Me, personally, I love Beyoncé… For me, I love more performance aspect.”

So when will Cheryl be performing live on The Greatest Dancer?

The live shows begin in week five of the talent contest, on 2nd February, but dancers will continue to perform every Saturday night at 8pm on BBC One for the chance to win a cash prize of £50,000.

The winner will also appear on Strictly Come Dancing as a guest performer.