Chloe Meadows says she 'applauds' TOWIE for highlighting ‘abusive’ Myles Barnett and James Lock storylines

Chloe Meadows opened up about the backlash the show faced last year. Picture: Getty

The Only Way Is Essex faced backlash for showing 'abusive' behaviour from cast members Myles and Lockie last year

Chloe Meadows has hit back at critics of The Only Way Is Essex's decision to show 'abusive' storylines, after Myles Barnett was slammed by viewers for his behaviour towards his girlfriend-at-the-time Courtney Green last year.

Myles was slammed for his behaviour on the show last year. Picture: ITV

In one shocking episode, he branded her 'a f**king s**g' for speaking to Jordan Wright - and James Lock was also slated for 'abusive and controlling' behaviour toward Yazmin Oukhellou.

Chloe at the time defended Courtney against Myles, saying: "I think she deserves better than you Myles" - but many people questioned whether such behaviour should have been aired on the show at all.

Chloe previously slammed Myles for his behaviour on the show. Picture: ITV

However, Chloe has praised the show for airing the storylines, arguing that it's a reflection of real life and led them to face their comeuppance.

"I don't think it's the show's fault, I think it's the person's fault," she exclusively told Heart.co.uk. "Whoever was doing that, that's them behaving - and I don't think the show or TOWIE as a brand can be blamed for that.

"That's them as a character acting out, and that's obviously how they behave, and how they think it's acceptable. And TOWIE are just showcasing that to show that it is out there and it is real life."

And Clelia Theodorou, who was speaking alongside Chloe ahead of the start of the new series this Sunday, added: "If you've got the balls to say those sorts of things to someone on national television then you deserve to be outed."

And Chloe continued: "If TOWIE didn't show them behaving like that then that almost would be shame on TOWIE. I applaud TOWIE for showing what they did. And they got some backlash from it, but they shouldn't get the backlash, the person who said it or done it should have got the backlash.

The Only Way Is Essex is on Sunday at 9pm on ITVBe.