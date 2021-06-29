Who is Christina from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on Christina from Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram/Christina Carmela

By Polly Foreman

Christina Carmela is one of the contestants on the second season of Too Hot To Handle - find out all about where she's from, how old she is, and what she does for a job.

The new series of Too Hot To Handle is in full swing, and the second season of the show is just as wild as the first.

The Netflix series sees a bunch of sexy singles move into a dream villa in Turks and Caicos to date and get to know each other - but they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or be intimate in any way.

If they're caught breaking the rules by the the watchful eye of smart speaker Lana , they risk losing huge chunks from the $100,000 prize money.

One of the contestants taking part this series is Christina Carmela. Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Christina? What's her age and job?

Christina, 30, is a model and pilot from South Africa.

She was inspired to go into her line of work by her father, and is an advocate for more women in the male-dominated industry.

Christina works as a pilot. Picture: Instagram/Christina Carmela

Speaking to blog HeyBoo, Christina said: "I always say I have to work double as hard for half the credit.

"It was a lot worse when I started flying over eight years ago but now it’s better! It’s way more common to have females in the cockpit now. It could be better, of course, that’s why I’m trying to encourage and inspire as many girls and women to get into it."

Christina wasn't to encourage more women to become pilots. Picture: Instagram/Christina Carmela

When did Christina enter the Too Hot To Handle villa?

Christina was a latecomer to the show, arriving in the villa on episode four and going on a date with Cam.

Speaking in her intro, Christina said: "I'm definitely going to stir sh*t up.

"I go for whoever and whatever I want. They should be worried."

Is Christina on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @christinacarmelaofficial.

