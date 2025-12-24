Christmas Day TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?
24 December 2025, 15:00
What's on TV this Christmas Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 25th.
Christmas Day is a special occasion on the TV listings schedule as all the top channels deliver their best films and specials for us to enjoy.
Full of festive food and joy, there's no better way to take a break from the day's chaos then by putting your feet up with a mince pie, a glass of something sparkling and your favourite cast on the screen.
And for Christmas Day this year, BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 have brought us a brilliant selection including Amandaland, The Great Christmas Bake Off and Call The Midwife.
Here is the Christmas Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.
Christmas Day 2025 Christmas Schedule
BBC1
9am - The Snail and the Whale
9:30am - Stick Man
10am - Christmas Morning Service from Bradford Cathedral
11am - Bluey's Christmas Bundle
11:40am - Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl
1pm - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
3pm - The King's Speech
3:10pm - The Scarecrows' Wedding
3:35pm - Gladiators: Celebrity Special
4:35pm - Shaun the Sheep: Fleece Navidad
4:45pm - The Weakest Link: Christmas Special
5:30pm - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
6:45pm - Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel
7:45pm - EastEnders
8:15pm - Call the Midwife Christmas Special
9:15pm - Amandaland Christmas
9:45pm - EastEnders
10:15pm - Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas
11pm - Absolutely Fabulous
BBC2
8am - A Christmas Choir Michelle McManus
8:45am - Carols from King's
11:25am - The Nutcracker from the Royal Ballet
1pm - White Christmas
3:10pm - Evil Under The Sun
8:10pm - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show
9:15pm - Jaws
ITV1
Normal daytime TV shows start the day including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning.
1pm - James Martin's Christmas Day
3pm - The King's Speech
3:10pm - Raiders of the Lost Ark
6:15pm - Emmerdale
7:15pm - Coronation Street
8:15pm - Bullseye Christmas Special
9:15pm - The 1% Club Christmas Special
10:15pm - Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening Christmas
11:10pm - Red One
Channel 4
7:20am - The Snowman
9:25am - Father Christmas
10am - Babe: Pig in the City
12:55pm - Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
3:10pm - Frozen 2
5:50pm - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8pm - The Great Christmas Bake Off 2025
9:15pm - Gogglebox 2025
11:15pm - Notting Hill
Channel 5
8:20am - Greatest Family Christmas Hits
9:20am - Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs with Andrew Ridgeley
11:20am - Britain's Favourite 80s Hits
1:20pm - Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs with Andrew Ridgeley
3:25pm - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
6:10pm - Armageddon
9:15pm - Only Fools and Horses: Greatest Christmas Moments
10:45pm - Billy Connolly: 30 Funniest Moments
