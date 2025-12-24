Christmas Day TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

Christmas Day's TV schedule is full of brilliant films and special episodes. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

What's on TV this Christmas Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 25th.

Christmas Day is a special occasion on the TV listings schedule as all the top channels deliver their best films and specials for us to enjoy.

Full of festive food and joy, there's no better way to take a break from the day's chaos then by putting your feet up with a mince pie, a glass of something sparkling and your favourite cast on the screen.

And for Christmas Day this year, BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 have brought us a brilliant selection including Amandaland, The Great Christmas Bake Off and Call The Midwife.

Here is the Christmas Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Home Alone 2 will play on TV on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Day 2025 Christmas Schedule

BBC1

9am - The Snail and the Whale

9:30am - Stick Man

10am - Christmas Morning Service from Bradford Cathedral

11am - Bluey's Christmas Bundle

11:40am - Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl

1pm - Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

3pm - The King's Speech

3:10pm - The Scarecrows' Wedding

3:35pm - Gladiators: Celebrity Special

4:35pm - Shaun the Sheep: Fleece Navidad

4:45pm - The Weakest Link: Christmas Special

5:30pm - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

6:45pm - Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel

7:45pm - EastEnders

8:15pm - Call the Midwife Christmas Special

9:15pm - Amandaland Christmas

9:45pm - EastEnders

10:15pm - Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas

11pm - Absolutely Fabulous

BBC2

8am - A Christmas Choir Michelle McManus

8:45am - Carols from King's

11:25am - The Nutcracker from the Royal Ballet

1pm - White Christmas

3:10pm - Evil Under The Sun

8:10pm - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show

9:15pm - Jaws

ITV1

Normal daytime TV shows start the day including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning.

1pm - James Martin's Christmas Day

3pm - The King's Speech

3:10pm - Raiders of the Lost Ark

6:15pm - Emmerdale

7:15pm - Coronation Street

8:15pm - Bullseye Christmas Special

9:15pm - The 1% Club Christmas Special

10:15pm - Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening Christmas

11:10pm - Red One

King Charles's Speech will air on BBC1 and ITV on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Channel 4

7:20am - The Snowman

9:25am - Father Christmas

10am - Babe: Pig in the City

12:55pm - Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

3:10pm - Frozen 2

5:50pm - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8pm - The Great Christmas Bake Off 2025

9:15pm - Gogglebox 2025

11:15pm - Notting Hill

Channel 5

8:20am - Greatest Family Christmas Hits

9:20am - Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs with Andrew Ridgeley

11:20am - Britain's Favourite 80s Hits

1:20pm - Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs with Andrew Ridgeley

3:25pm - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

6:10pm - Armageddon

9:15pm - Only Fools and Horses: Greatest Christmas Moments

10:45pm - Billy Connolly: 30 Funniest Moments

