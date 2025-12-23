Christmas Eve TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?
23 December 2025, 15:00
What's on TV this Christmas Eve? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 24th.
Listen to this article
There's only one more sleep to go until Santa arrives, and for many of us, Christmas Eve is the perfect day to begin with all the festivities, including sitting down and watching some fabulous TV.
With relaxing and indulging on top of everyone's priority list this December, the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 have pulled out all the stops to make sure you're entertained every minute along the way.
For December 24th 2025 we have TV specials like All Creatures Great and Small, movie classics such as Home Alone and Paddington and shows such as The Great British Sewing Bee bringing us an extra dose of festive.
Here are our picks from the Christmas Eve TV schedule for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.
Christmas Eve TV Schedule 2025
BBC One
9:15am - CBeebies Panto: Cinderella
12:05pm - Minions
2:55pm - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
5:30pm - Paddington
6:55pm - EastEnders
7:25pm - The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special
8:25pm - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
10pm - Two Doors Down Christmas Special
10:50pm - Gavin & Stacey A Fond Farewell
- READ MORE: It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic
- READ MORE: Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?
BBC Two
7am - Celebrity Escape to the Country
9am - Citizen Kane
12pm - Bargain Hunt: Christmas Special
1:25pm - Meet Me in St Louis
4:05pm - Calamity Jane
5:45pm - Carols from King's
7pm - Richard Osman's Festive House of Games
7:30pm - Celebrity Mastermind
8pm - Only Connect Christmas
8:30pm - Christmas University
9pm - Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing
10pm - A Ghost Story for Christmas
ITV
Normal daytime TV schedule including Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Loose Women.
1:35pm - E.T.
3:45pm - Santa Claus: The Movie
5:55pm - The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
6:55pm - Emmerdale
7:25pm - Royal Carols: Together At Christmas
8:40pm - Coronation Street
9:10pm - Love Actually
Channel 4
6:10am - The Dog House at Christmas
7:30am - The Snowman
8am - Father Christmas
8:30am - The Snowman and the Snowdog
10:10am - Babe
12:05pm - Hamleys: Top 100 Toys of All Time
1:35pm - Sister Act
4:10pm - Mog's Christmas
5:30pm - Home Alone
7:30pm - Finding Father Christmas
9pm - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special
10pm - The Last Leg of Christmas
11pm - The Big Fat Quiz of Telly
- READ MORE: White Christmas: 13 facts you didn't know about the festive film
- READ MORE: The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie
Channel 5
8:05am - A Paw Patrol
9:10am - Scrooge - A Christmas Carol
11:05am - Santa Who?
1:05pm - Mrs Caldicot's Cabbage War
3:25pm - The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
7pm - Christmas with The Greens: A Yorkshire Vet Special
8pm - All Creatures Great & Small: Behind the scenes
9pm - All Creatures Great & Small: Christmas Special
10:15pm - The Christmas Treats We Loved and Lost
READ MORE:
- Is Die Hard a Christmas film? The public have spoken - and you might not like the result
- Wham's 'Last Christmas' at 40: 10 facts you didn't know about the festive love song
- Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met Office reveals festive forecast for UK