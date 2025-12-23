Christmas Eve TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

23 December 2025, 15:00

The Xmas Eve TV schedule is bringing us lots of classics including Paddington, Home Alone and more
The Xmas Eve TV schedule is bringing us lots of classics including Paddington, Home Alone and more. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

What's on TV this Christmas Eve? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 24th.

There's only one more sleep to go until Santa arrives, and for many of us, Christmas Eve is the perfect day to begin with all the festivities, including sitting down and watching some fabulous TV.

With relaxing and indulging on top of everyone's priority list this December, the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 have pulled out all the stops to make sure you're entertained every minute along the way.

For December 24th 2025 we have TV specials like All Creatures Great and Small, movie classics such as Home Alone and Paddington and shows such as The Great British Sewing Bee bringing us an extra dose of festive.

Here are our picks from the Christmas Eve TV schedule for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Movie Babe will be airing on Christmas Eve
Movie Babe will be airing on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Eve TV Schedule 2025

BBC One

9:15am - CBeebies Panto: Cinderella

12:05pm - Minions

2:55pm - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

5:30pm - Paddington

6:55pm - EastEnders

7:25pm - The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special

8:25pm - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

10pm - Two Doors Down Christmas Special

10:50pm - Gavin & Stacey A Fond Farewell

BBC Two

7am - Celebrity Escape to the Country

9am - Citizen Kane

12pm - Bargain Hunt: Christmas Special

1:25pm - Meet Me in St Louis

4:05pm - Calamity Jane

5:45pm - Carols from King's

7pm - Richard Osman's Festive House of Games

7:30pm - Celebrity Mastermind

8pm - Only Connect Christmas

8:30pm - Christmas University

9pm - Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing

10pm - A Ghost Story for Christmas

ITV

Normal daytime TV schedule including Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Loose Women.

1:35pm - E.T.

3:45pm - Santa Claus: The Movie

5:55pm - The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

6:55pm - Emmerdale

7:25pm - Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

8:40pm - Coronation Street

9:10pm - Love Actually

Channel 4

6:10am - The Dog House at Christmas

7:30am - The Snowman

8am - Father Christmas

8:30am - The Snowman and the Snowdog

10:10am - Babe

12:05pm - Hamleys: Top 100 Toys of All Time

1:35pm - Sister Act

4:10pm - Mog's Christmas

5:30pm - Home Alone

7:30pm - Finding Father Christmas

9pm - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special

10pm - The Last Leg of Christmas

11pm - The Big Fat Quiz of Telly

Sister Act is a movie classic that comes out year after year for Christmas
Sister Act is a movie classic that comes out year after year for Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Channel 5

8:05am - A Paw Patrol

9:10am - Scrooge - A Christmas Carol

11:05am - Santa Who?

1:05pm - Mrs Caldicot's Cabbage War

3:25pm - The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

7pm - Christmas with The Greens: A Yorkshire Vet Special

8pm - All Creatures Great & Small: Behind the scenes

9pm - All Creatures Great & Small: Christmas Special

10:15pm - The Christmas Treats We Loved and Lost

