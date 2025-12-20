Christmas in Notting Hill cast, filming locations and film number 2

20 December 2025, 13:45

Christmas in Notting Hill is the perfect cosy Christmas movie
Christmas in Notting Hill is the perfect cosy Christmas movie. Picture: Hallmark/SG

By Zoe Adams

Who is in the cast of Hallmark movie Christmas in Notting Hill? And when was it filmed? Here's everything you need to know including where you can watch it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is the perfect time of year to kick back and indulge in a collection of romantic and cheesy festive movies and Christmas in Notting Hill is the perfect TV pick.

A romance drama starring Sarah Ramos and William Mosley, the merry movie is based in London and follows the story of Georgia Bright who falls in love with famous football player Graham Savoy - a celebrity she has no idea about.

So as we get stuck into December, take a moment to decompress from the chaos with this cheerful and uplifting movie that will bring you all the festive feels.

Here's everything you need to know about Christmas in Notting Hill from the cast, where you can watch it, filming locations and whether there's film number 2.

Sarah Ramos plays lead character Georgia Bright in Christmas in Notting Hill
Sarah Ramos plays lead character Georgia Bright in Christmas in Notting Hill. Picture: Getty

What is Christmas in Notting Hill about?

If a bit of Christmas escapism is what you're after then look no further. This plot follows the story of Georgia Bright, an American teacher, who has acted like a surrogate mother to her sister Lizzie ever since their mum passed away.

With a big career decision to make, Georgia travels to London with her dad, Michael Bright, to visit Lizzie and it's here she meets Graham Savoy. Despite a less then perfect first encounter, there's no denying there's a romantic spark.

It's not long before Georgia learns who Graham is, a professional and famous football player who is also the half brother of her sister's boyfriend. Struggling with his own career woes, they both find themselves at a crossroads. Can they both open themselves up to a relationship? Or are they worlds apart?

William Mosely rose to fame in the Chronicles of Narnia when he was just a child
William Mosely rose to fame in the Chronicles of Narnia when he was just a child. Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast of Christmas in Notting Hill?

The cast of Christmas in Notting Hill are:

Georgia Bright - played by Sarah Ramos, 34, who is best known for her roll in Parenthood.

Graham Savoy - played by William Moseley, 38, who become famous as a child for his role in The Chronicles of Narnia.

Lizzie Bright - played by Joelle Rae who has starred in Get Even and The Larkins.

Henry Carter - played by Peter Rothwell.

Michael Bright - played by Conor Mullen who is best known for Saltwater and Rough Diamond.

Where do they film Christmas in Notting Hill?

Of course, there are a lot of obvious London locations in the movie including Regent's Street, Portobello Road and spots from the streets of Notting Hill themselves.

They also filmed in Dublin and Belfast. For example, the National Football Station at Windsor is in Belfast.

Preview - Christmas in Notting Hill - Starring Sarah Ramos and William Moseley

Where can you watch Christmas in Notting Hill?

With Christmas upon us this movie can be watched on Hallmark TV's streaming service (also available through Amazon Prime Video) and is also premiering on Channel 5 on December 21st at 2:20pm.

Is there a Christmas in Notting Hill 2?

At the moment, there is no plans for a second instalment to the movie but that hasn't stopped fans asking for it.

The first movie was made in 2023 so here's hoping they make film number two soon.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

Emily In Paris star Camille has quit the Netflix show

Emily In Paris season 5 is missing Camille Razat from the cast - here's why

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Ruth is currently recovering in a wheelchair.

Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals plans to walk again after second leg amputation

Celebrities

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

Trending on Heart

Love Actually is the ultimate Christmas rom com

How well do you know Love Actually? This quiz is for experts only...

Christmas

90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour.

Five reunion tour 2026: Tickets, prices, support acts and full list of dates and venues

Music

Five are back!

Boyband Five reunite for the first time in 25 years and announce UK tour

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his big brother again despite family feud

Cruz Beckham reaches out to big brother Brooklyn in an attempt to end feud

Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times.

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Royal Mail delivery dates explained

Lifestyle

Vanessa White revealed her baby's gender to British Vogue.

The Saturdays' Vanessa White reveals unborn baby’s gender following surprise wedding

Paddington The Musical made its glittering London debut in November 2025.

Paddington The Musical: Cast, storyline, songs, tickets and who plays Paddington revealed

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement.

Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion

Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

Music

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Shirley Ballas is a world-famous ballroom and Latin dancer

Shirley Ballas facts: Age, boyfriend, children and dance career revealed

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and career revealed

Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships

Carlos Gu facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, dating life and career revealed

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed
Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed