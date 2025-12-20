Christmas in Notting Hill cast, filming locations and film number 2

By Zoe Adams

Who is in the cast of Hallmark movie Christmas in Notting Hill? And when was it filmed? Here's everything you need to know including where you can watch it.

Christmas is the perfect time of year to kick back and indulge in a collection of romantic and cheesy festive movies and Christmas in Notting Hill is the perfect TV pick.

A romance drama starring Sarah Ramos and William Mosley, the merry movie is based in London and follows the story of Georgia Bright who falls in love with famous football player Graham Savoy - a celebrity she has no idea about.

So as we get stuck into December, take a moment to decompress from the chaos with this cheerful and uplifting movie that will bring you all the festive feels.

Here's everything you need to know about Christmas in Notting Hill from the cast, where you can watch it, filming locations and whether there's film number 2.

What is Christmas in Notting Hill about?

If a bit of Christmas escapism is what you're after then look no further. This plot follows the story of Georgia Bright, an American teacher, who has acted like a surrogate mother to her sister Lizzie ever since their mum passed away.

With a big career decision to make, Georgia travels to London with her dad, Michael Bright, to visit Lizzie and it's here she meets Graham Savoy. Despite a less then perfect first encounter, there's no denying there's a romantic spark.

It's not long before Georgia learns who Graham is, a professional and famous football player who is also the half brother of her sister's boyfriend. Struggling with his own career woes, they both find themselves at a crossroads. Can they both open themselves up to a relationship? Or are they worlds apart?

Who is in the cast of Christmas in Notting Hill?

The cast of Christmas in Notting Hill are:

Georgia Bright - played by Sarah Ramos, 34, who is best known for her roll in Parenthood.

Graham Savoy - played by William Moseley, 38, who become famous as a child for his role in The Chronicles of Narnia.

Lizzie Bright - played by Joelle Rae who has starred in Get Even and The Larkins.

Henry Carter - played by Peter Rothwell.

Michael Bright - played by Conor Mullen who is best known for Saltwater and Rough Diamond.

Where do they film Christmas in Notting Hill?

Of course, there are a lot of obvious London locations in the movie including Regent's Street, Portobello Road and spots from the streets of Notting Hill themselves.

They also filmed in Dublin and Belfast. For example, the National Football Station at Windsor is in Belfast.

Where can you watch Christmas in Notting Hill?

With Christmas upon us this movie can be watched on Hallmark TV's streaming service (also available through Amazon Prime Video) and is also premiering on Channel 5 on December 21st at 2:20pm.

Is there a Christmas in Notting Hill 2?

At the moment, there is no plans for a second instalment to the movie but that hasn't stopped fans asking for it.

The first movie was made in 2023 so here's hoping they make film number two soon.

